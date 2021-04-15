Clari Unveils Agenda For Inaugural Generation Revenue 2021 Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari, the revenue operations leader, today unveiled details for its virtual conference for sales and revenue operations leaders, Generation Revenue, or GenR 2021. Scheduled for May 11-12, the event will provide knowledge and inspiration, peer connections and insights that modern revenue leaders can immediately put to work in their own organizations to operationalize and scale their growth strategies.

"A new breed of go-to-market organization is forming, where silos, doubt, and conjecture are replaced by visibility, truth, and collaboration," said Andy Byrne, CEO, Clari. "By using a modern revenue operations approach, these teams are able to operationalize their strategies from the board room to the front-line to drive predictable results. We call this movement Generation Revenue-or GenR for short. This conference caters to bold revenue leaders who are driving change by committing to transparency and rigor across the revenue process."

GenR 2021 will provide attendees with a variety of keynotes, roundtable discussions, executive briefings and a host of networking opportunities. Revenue is a process that can be controlled, automated, and optimized. In order to do that, revenue teams need transparency and execution rigor.

The first day of the conference will feature CEOs, CROs, Revenue Leaders and Heads of Revenue Operations, exploring transparency and rigor in practice and unpacking what it means to build and lead high-performing revenue teams in 2021.

GenR 2021 will feature a full slate of guest speakers including General McChrystal - known as 'one of America's greatest leaders' - headlining with a fireside chat and live Q&A on day one. Additional featured speakers include Clari customers Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, Todd McKinnon, CEO of Okta, Ramin Sayar, CEO of Sumo Logic, Laura Palmer from Unity, Chris Klayko from UiPath and Ted Purcell from Tealium.

In total, Day 1 will feature 14 sessions, including:

Predictable Revenue at Scale: Connecting the Boardroom to the Front Line

How revenue leaders are driving predictability and alignment across every corner of your revenue team at scale.

Anne Bolton , VP of Sales Experience, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, VP of Sales Experience, Hewlett Packard Ann-Christel Graham , CRO, Talend

, CRO, Talend Moderator: David Delnero , VP of Sales, Clari

Revenue Operations Council: Making Ops a Strategic Differentiator

ROC members share what revenue operations looks like as a strategic partner—and how some of the best in the business are doing it at their companies.

Pilar Schenk , Global Sales Strategy & Operations, McAfee

, Global Sales Strategy & Operations, McAfee Debra Estrada , Global VP Revenue Operations, WalkMe

, Global VP Revenue Operations, WalkMe Ron Johnson , VP Sales Operations, Workday

, VP Sales Operations, Workday Rosalyn Santa Elena , Head of Revenue Operations, Clari

, Head of Revenue Operations, Clari Moderator: Vikas Taneja , Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group

On the CRO Career Path

What does it take to grow your sales career today? What does the path to the CRO look like? Our panelists share what's worked for them.

Hannah Goldberg , Head of Sales, Major Accounts, Zoom

, Head of Sales, Major Accounts, Zoom Catherine O'Connor Hurley , Senior Director, Mid Market & Enterprise Sales , LinkedIn

, Senior Director, Mid Market & Enterprise Sales LinkedIn Peter Kim , SVP of Sales, Relativity

, SVP of Sales, Relativity Moderator: Holly Procter , VP of Sales, Clari

The second day of the conference will be dedicated to Clari customers to interact and engage with fellow revenue operations professionals through in-depth workshops and interactive sessions, as our Clari community shares best practices and industry insights.

For more information and to join the Generation Revenue movement, please go to Clari.com/GenR .

About Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

