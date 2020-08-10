Clarien Bank to Modernize Customer Communications with Newgen

With Newgen's CCM suite, the bank will be able to generate and deliver personalized, content-rich, and on-demand communication to its customers. Furthermore, the bank can tap cross-sell/upsell opportunities, improve retention, and build loyalty. The suite is used for designing customer communication templates for personal and corporate credit cards, savings, loans, and time accounts.

"We were looking for a technology solution that would help us drive effective customer engagements and realize our vision of becoming the most sought-after digital bank in Bermuda. Newgen's CCM suite will provide us with a unified platform for monitoring and managing customer communications across channels in a seamless manner," said Michael DeCouto, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Clarien Bank.

"This will help us in delivering contextual, timely, and consistent communications to all our customers, based on their preferences while enabling better monitoring and grievance management. Additionally, we intend to manage our on-going KYC (Know Your Customer) and CDD (Customer Due Diligence) requirements, which typically are manually intensive processes," he further added.

"Organizations are struggling with legacy IT systems, fragmented document creation systems, and changing regulations that make customer communications ineffective, resulting in errors, compliance risks, and unhappy customers. Newgen OmniOMS CCM is a unified communication suite that helps organizations connect with customers by delivering personalized, interactive, and contextual communications across all touchpoints. We are glad to help Clarien Bank in achieving its objectives and look forward to working with them in their future digital transformation initiatives," said Anand Raman, EVP & COO, Newgen Software Inc.

Clarien Bank has been associated with Newgen since 2017. The bank has automated its customer onboarding and retail loan origination processes using Newgen's solutions.

About Clarien Bank:

Clarien Bank is one of the largest independent, privately-owned integrated financial services organizations in Bermuda. They are committed to offering world-class products& services in personal and commercial banking, private banking, wealth, and asset management. Their vision of delivering a completely digital client experience has come true by automating various banking operations.

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider of digital process automation platform with more than 200 financial institutions as its clients. Newgen's platform automates critical business processes for financial institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, digital account opening, trade finance, digital, and mobile customer service requests. Newgen offers flexible on-premise and cloud-based solutions to financial institutions.

