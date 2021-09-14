Clarience Technologies Targeting Range Improvement of Commercial Electric Vehicles

CLEVELAND, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarience Technologies™ has introduced A2Z for e-Mobility™, a company-wide initiative to develop more energy-efficient lighting solutions that extend the range of electric vehicles by reducing battery amp draw. The A2Z for e-Mobility initiative brings EV-optimized LED lighting solutions for trucks, trailers and truck bodies sold under the Truck-Lite brand, though the company expects this initiative will result in a broader set of energy-efficient solutions extending beyond LED lighting that will benefit its entire family of companies.

"We expect commercial fleets to seek every opportunity possible to extend the range of electric vehicles," said Paul Sniegocki, Clarience Technologies executive vice president and chief technology officer. "A2Z for e-Mobility represents how we are delivering more efficient solutions by applying modern-day technologies to help extend vehicle range."

Michigan-based Clarience Technologies is a leading provider of electronic advanced telematics, LED lighting and safety components for transportation and is the parent company of several companies that serve the commercial transportation market, including Truck-Lite®, ECCO®, Road Ready® telematics and DAVCO® filtration systems.

A2Z Improves Range by Reducing Amp Draw by 50 Percent or More

Although the first electric-powered commercial trucks arriving next year are expected to have an average range around 250-300 miles per charge, the degree to which outside factors will impact range remains uncertain. Many factors reduce vehicle range, including temperature, cargo weight, or the power draw required by the vehicle body or trailer.

A2Z for e-Mobility was designed to reduce parasitic loads that draw power from an electric vehicle battery. Clarience Technologies engineers were challenged to find new ways to reduce amp draw from electric lighting systems. Getting to as close to zero as possible inspired the name of this initiative – A2Z is short for "Amps to Zero" – and has driven focus on its product development.

The team understood a more energy-efficient LED light could not result in any tradeoffs – there could be no degradation in product performance including both lumen output and design quality. Through advanced power management strategies company engineers developed improved lighting electronics that reduced energy waste, while optics engineers looked at ways to improve photometric performance though reflector design and lens optics. In the end, A2Z for e-Mobility has already led to new designs that deliver a 50 percent or greater reduction in current amp draw.

A2Z-optimized LED Packages Now Offered by Truck-Lite

Efficiency opportunities coming from A2Z for e-Mobility have been introduced first at Truck-Lite, who is now offering a series of more energy-efficient trailer and step van body lighting packages optimized for EVs.

Each A2Z-optimized lighting package being offered by Truck-Lite will feature the legendary Super 44 4" round LED light known by its signature "pentastar" light pattern. Lamps are redesigned for multi-volt systems and feature 10-60VDC input which provides trailer manufacturers and walk-in van upfitters application flexibility. These lighting packages will deliver a current draw reduction of 50 percent or greater without sacrificing performance.

The Future is Wide Open

Though A2Z for e-Mobility is already delivering results, Clarience Technologies sees this initiative as only in its infancy as its engineers continue exploring further efficiency opportunities.

The company is now looking at ways to optimize overall trailer, body and truck loads, including how the components can best be optimized with other electric components as well as the wiring harness connecting them. They are also using their expertise in connected technologies to develop "smart" lighting solutions designed to integrate better with trailer, body or truck OEMs. Smart solutions through connectivity integration with OEMs could enable two-way communications and more automated controls. This means a truck or trailer will be able to automatically adjust amp draw from LED lights to preserve its electric battery in certain scenarios.

A Technology Company that Keeps the World Moving Forward.

In 2020, Clarience Technologies was created as a technology-minded company focused on the future of transportation, where powerful innovations came from the experience and expertise embedded within its companies. With A2Z for e-Mobility, company leaders saw this vision come to life. Smart trailer lighting solutions being explored by Truck-Lite engineers builds upon the trailer connectivity expertise of the Road Ready telematics business. Furthermore, efforts to find further optimization opportunities have brought collaboration between engineering teams from each of the operating companies.

This collaboration is precisely why Clarience Technologies believes A2Z for e-Mobility will extend well beyond Truck-Lite.

"The central premise of A2Z is to conserve energy in the vehicle's battery and help the vehicle propel itself forward," said Sniegocki. "With electrification coming to virtually every form of transportation, innovations that result from the A2Z initiative stand to benefit customers served by the entire Clarience Technologies family of companies."

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

