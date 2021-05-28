Clarifai Adds Another Senior Advisor to its Public Sector Advisory Council to Better Serve its Government and Civilian Agency Customers

At the JAIC, Ms. Tame oversaw day-to-day operations, advised DoD AI leadership and led engagements with the White House and Congress to raise awareness of DoD AI programs and shape policy.

"Jacqueline Tame has very unique expertise that combines DoD technology policy with implementation of repeatable, outcome-based AI programs" said Dr. Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO. "She is one of the few people that has successfully worked with Congress to define and fund the US government's AI policy. We are thrilled to partner with Jacqueline in re-envisioning how our government can work with best-in-class technology companies while harnessing innovation at home."

Ms. Tame has also served as a Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security; Senior Staffer on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Chief of Customer Engagement at the Defense Intelligence Agency; Advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations; and Policy Advisor to the Deputy Director of National Intelligence. Ms. Tame holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from the University of Texas, and a Masters degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.

"I am thrilled to join Clarifai's public sector advisory council with its stellar lineup of senior military and Department leaders," said Jacqueline Tame. "I am looking forward to helping government agencies leverage AI to enhance intelligence, scale operations efficiently and reduce risks."

Tame joins Lieutenant General (Retired) Robert P. Ashley, Jr. and Major General Barbara Fast, U.S. Army, Ret., who joined Clarifai earlier this year as senior advisors and members of its Public Sector Advisory Council.

Clarifai continues to grow its commitment to help advance the missions of the U.S. federal government, including the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and Civilian agencies, with state-of-the-art computer vision and natural language processing AI solutions. Its use cases range from recognizing and tracking threats, to detecting objects via aerial and satellite sensors, optimizing equipment maintenance, finding victims in disaster zones and enhancing security at points of entry.

Clarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text and audio data. It helps both public sector and enterprise customers solve complex use cases through object classification, detection, tracking, geolocation, facial recognition, visual search, and natural language processing. Clarifai offers on-premise, cloud, and bare-metal deployments.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D, Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in New York City, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 100 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

