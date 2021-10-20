Clarifai Announces Launch of Clarifai Community - The World's AI Community for Developers

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, the leading Artificial Intelligence platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced the launch of Clarifai Community–the World's AI Community. Built for AI creators and developers, Community enables users to develop and share AI resources throughout their enterprise or organization, even collaborating with the public. These capabilities can propel organizations to deploy AI across a myriad of different use cases and applications.

"There are less than 100,000 data scientists that are truly capable of building deep learning technology in the world today, and this is not enough to make AI accessible to everyone. Our goal is to empower the 50 million global developers to build AI–and nobody else is as focused on that as we are," said Matt Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai. "And with our no-code UIs we are also helping business operators adopt AI quickly with a no-code experience."

Clarifai's Community promotes the sharing of AI assets and fosters collaboration between AI communities. It is a new efficient channel for the distribution of AI as it collects the world's AI resources in one place, including inputs, concepts, annotations, datasets, models, and workflows.

"We are fundamentally redefining how AI gets distributed. We are making the best AI available to everyone and letting people contribute their own work to the public at large," said Yuchen Fama, Director of Product at Clarifai. "Clarifai is becoming a meeting place for developers, researchers, data scientists, and business operators looking to solve valuable problems with technology."

With the launch of Clarifai Community, developers and business operators everywhere can discover popular AI assets and use them seamlessly to build robust applications. Users can collaborate with anyone globally with speed and ease and make their own AI assets public.

As part of the launch of Community, Clarifai is announcing the introduction of a new product category–the AI Lake.

"Clarifai's AI Lake houses all of the AI resources of an enterprise within one ecosystem and provides tools for teams to share these across the organization effortlessly," said Alfredo Ramos, SVP of Platform at Clarifai. "Within the AI Lake are AI Apps, which modularize the deployment of models and resources, making them reusable with fine-grained access control."

In addition to AI Lake, Clarifai also announced new features for existing products, including Scribe Labeler, Armada Predict, Mesh Workflow and Flare Edge. New Scribe features include enhanced AI video labeling and timeline editing, including mask labeling for segmentation models. Armada Predict now supports inference for dozens of new model types, including multilingual audio transcription and text translation, and named entity recognition. Mesh Workflow was enhanced with the ability to visually create workflow graphs of models. The Flare Edge product now supports edge-optimized pre-trained models, as well as model-syncing of models that are trained on the Clarifai cloud so they can easily be pushed to edge devices.

About Clarifai

Clarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP, and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. It helps both public sector and enterprise customers solve complex use cases through object classification, detection, tracking, geolocation, visual search, and natural language processing. Clarifai offers on-premise, cloud, bare-metal, and classified deployments.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. In 2019, Clarifai was named a leader in Forrester's New Wave Computer Vision Platforms report, the only startup to receive a differentiated rating. Clarifai is headquartered in New York City with more than 100 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

