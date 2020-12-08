Clarifai Collaborates with Automation Anywhere to Derive Unstructured Data Faster Leveraging Intelligent Automation

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a leading AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video, and text data, has joined the Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program (TAP) to drive AI search and discovery related use cases. Clarifai's computer vision and natural language processing artificial intelligence (AI) models are now implemented with Automation Anywhere's advanced robotic process automation (RPA) software platform.

"Clarifai is excited to partner with Automation Anywhere, a leader in RPA," said Clarifai CEO, Dr. Matt Zeiler. "Our end-to-end AI lifecycle platform will help our mutual customers gain meaningful insights from visual and textual content, and speed time-to-value from months to minutes with greater accuracy."

Clarfai uses deep learning to transform large amounts of unstructured image, video, and text data into structured data. These neutral-network models can be customized to give customers the ability to moderate content, extract visual and textual metadata from content, detect logos within imagery, and much more.

By combining Clarifai's machine learning capabilities with Automation Anywhere's intelligent automation platform, projects can be completed up to 75% faster and with greater accuracy so that human efforts can refocus on more strategic research cases.

"The addition of Clarifai to our TAP ecosystem offers Automation Anywhere customers an intelligent AI platform with a deeper understanding of unstructured image and textual content," said Griffin Pickard, Director, Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. "Through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing the expertise of both companies and key benefits to clients worldwide."

About Clarifai

Clarifai is the leading independent provider of artificial intelligence for unstructured image, video, and text data, which it delivers to its enterprise and public sector customers through an end-end computer vision and NLP platform to manage the entire AI lifecycle. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in computer vision AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in New York City, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 70 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

