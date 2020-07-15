Clarifai evolves its industry-leading computer vision platform with natural language processing

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a leading independent artificial intelligence (AI) company announces the addition of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to its Computer Vision (CV) AI platform. The combination of NLP and CV offers enterprises an end-to-end AI platform for image, video and now text.

"Clarifai has been a leader in computer vision ever since winning ImageNet in 2013", said Matt Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai. "Now we've applied that same state-of-the-art expertise to NLP text classification and visual text recognition - consolidating computer vision and NLP into a single, multi-modal enterprise platform with a unified approach to the end-to-end AI lifecycle."

Clarifai's new text classification and visual text recognition NLP models offer organizations the ability to detect, understand, and classify blocks of text to extract meaning. The models can be used in a wide range of scenarios, from topic analysis, to moderating user-generated content, analyzing online sentiment and improving chatbot efficiency. Text and image-based visual recognition models can also be combined within multi-modal workflows that automate business processes.

Clarifai is pushing the boundaries of AI modeling and research. Its team of researchers and engineers remain committed to both transforming the way people and AI come together and having a measurable impact on organizational and business efficiency.

Clarifai is a leading artificial intelligence company that excels in computer vision and natural language processing to solve real-world problems. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai offers the fastest platform for the end-to-end AI lifecycle, the easiest UIs, and the best solutions to the most important AI-powered use cases. Our customers worldwide trust us to gain valuable insights from their images, videos, and documents. Clarifai, headquartered in New York City, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 80 employees across its offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

