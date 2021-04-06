Clarifai expands its AI product portfolio to serve its growing base of enterprise and public sector customers

WIMINGTON, Del., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a leading AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video, text and audio data expands its product offerings in Q1 2021.

Over the last three months, Clarifai has significantly advanced its portfolio of AI products and services. The portfolio works seamlessly together on its end-to-end platform to help its customers use AI to increase revenue, decrease expenses and minimize risk.

"We have seen accelerated growth in Q1 as more and more enterprise and public sector organizations adopt AI," said Dr. Matt Zeiler, founder and CEO of Clarifai. "I'm incredibly proud of the suite of products, models and workflows that we built to support our Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing and automated data labeling capabilities."

Clarifai's new product lineup includes the following:

Scribe Label: A data labeling platform or fully managed data labeling service that uses AI automation to speed productivity of high-quality training datasets by 100x with 10x less data needed. Recently released are new features for video labeling, polygon-interpolation and task review for large workforces.

"Our new Scribe Label product has been a powerful addition to our platform. We built it from the ground up to use AI to accelerate model development by an order of magnitude. Auto annotations unlock the power of applying AI models to annotate large datasets using semi-supervised techniques," said Zeiler.

Spacetime Search: An AI-powered, visual search engine that automatically indexes unstructured data for deep search and management. It searches for visually similar images and custom concepts in images, video and textual data and includes an intuitive user interface for bulk operations, sorting, and filtering data. Spacetime allows for deeper search into multilingual text inputs, including custom concept search and text similarity search.

Enlight Train: A rich suite of pre-trained models used to train and produce highly accurate custom models with support for a variety of different training types such as transfer learning and deep training. Custom model training can be done from a simple portal UI or through APIs. Neural networks can be built in minutes as complexities are abstracted away, exposing only the "key" essentials.

Armada Predict: A tool that analyzes unstructured image, video and text data using multiple prediction types to gain insights with fast time-to-accuracy. The tool can manage thousands of model instances simultaneously, so that AI model deployment is effortless. Just released last week is Armada's new logo detector, weapons detector and a general text token classifier detector.

Mesh Workflows: An architecture that connects AI model "building blocks" to perform complex operations on data, express complex business logic and build solutions that target specific business needs. Mesh handles multi-modal AI workflows, automated data annotation and event event triggers. New workflows just released to Mesh last week include a face detection workflow and Object Character Recognition (OCR) workflows for scene detection and document detection.

Flare: An Edge AI platform that accelerates intelligent video applications from streaming, decoding, batching and inference to on-screen display/metadata output. Flare features a secure air-gapped deployment option and high accuracy for object detection and tracking.

Q1 2021 also marked the addition of Clarifai to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services. Clarifai was recognized for its visual search offerings, which include strong pre-built models for image recognition, video content analysis and Optical Character Recognition (OCR). Clarifai was also cited by Gartner for its autoML offerings, customer first market approach and its Cloud and bare metal deployment options which provides the flexibility that is often preferred by enterprises.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a leading deep learning AI platform for computer vision, natural language processing, and automatic speech recognition. We help enterprises and public sector organizations transform unstructured images, video, text, and audio data into structured data, significantly faster and more accurately than humans would be able to do on their own. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in Computer Vision AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in Wilmington, DE, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 90 employees in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.clarifai.com.

https://www.clarifai.com

