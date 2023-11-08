Clarifai Hires Jonathan Padgett to Lead Public Sector Sales

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai is excited to announce they have hired Jonathan Padgett as their Vice President of Public Sector Sales. With three decades of experience in software sales and industry knowledge, in his new role, Jonathan will oversee the growth of Public Sector sales and the expansion of governmental partnerships.

Most recently Jonathan oversaw UIPath's public sector business which resulted in over $20M in sales and expanded their customer base to over 75 U.S. Federal customers in three and a half years. Jonathan brings a significant amount of experience doing business development with federal civilian and defense agencies, which aligns with Clarifai's focus on being the full stack AI platform partner of choice across the U.S. Government.

Before UIPath, Jonathan held senior business development roles at OpenText, IBM, Microsoft, and Adobe. He holds a music education and business degree from the Musicians Institute of Technology.

"I'm incredibly proud of the pioneering efforts Clarifai has done over the last ten years to create the industry's first full stack AI platform. With multiple proof points of the platform in use across the U.S. government at all classification and technology readiness levels, and many DOD, Intelligence, and Civilian agencies, we are thrilled to have Jonathan take our public sector business to the next level. His deep experience in building out public sector businesses and driving hyper-growth is critical to drive the next steps of our growth at Clarifai," stated Matt Zeiler, Founder and CEO of Clarifai.

As Clarifai celebrates 10 years of success and technology innovation such as full motion video,  satellite imagery analysis, document intelligence, and AI Lake in the public sector, this marks the onset of the next phase of its growth forged by strategic partnerships.

About Clarifai
Clarifai provides the full stack AI platform for developers and teams to quickly and collaboratively get vision, language, and audio AI into production with our secure, privacy-enabled, and scalable hybrid cloud offering. Clarifai enables enterprises and public sector organizations to extract insights rapidly from their unstructured data and, in doing so, increase the value of their data and human capital, reduce AI expenses, and do so with enterprise-friendly AI governance. By significantly reducing the necessity for specialist data science knowledge, we democratize AI technology, lowering entry barriers and encouraging adoption across different sectors. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been recognized by leading industry analysts, Forrester, Gartner, and IDC, and has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. For more information, please visit: www.clarifai.com

