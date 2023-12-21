Clarifai Hires Nicholas Speece to Lead Sales Engineering

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , creator of the world's first full stack AI Platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Nicholas Speece as its new Vice President of Sales Engineering. With over twenty years of experience in technical sales, presales, and sales engineering, Nick will build the new sales engineering function at Clarifai to address the growing needs for generative AI and computer vision in commercial enterprises and the Public Sector.

Nick brings over ten years of sales engineering and team leadership experience and will run the Sales Engineering, Product Support, Customer Success, and Professional Services teams at Clarifai. His broad experience in cyber security, infrastructure, data center hardware, cloud architectures, and SaaS platforms, combined with over ten years of active duty service in the US Air Force and a former Sales Engineering leader at Snowflake, Nick has demonstrated the ability to grow and sustain expert teams, growing Snowflake from just 800 employees to over 6,000 in four years, a record he hopes to best here at Clarifai!

"Nick's impressive track record and broad skill set make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "We are confident that under his leadership, our sales engineering team will continue to excel at providing our clients with the high-quality service and support they have come to expect from us."

Clarifai is excited to welcome Nick to the executive team and looks forward to his contributions in his new role.

About Clarifai

With our secure, privacy-enabled, and scalable hybrid cloud offering, Clarifai provides the full stack AI platform for developers and teams to quickly and collaboratively get vision, language, and audio AI into production. Clarifai enables enterprises and public sector organizations to extract insights rapidly from their unstructured data and, in doing so, increase the value of their data and human capital, reduce AI expenses, and do so with enterprise-friendly AI governance. By significantly reducing the necessity for specialist data science knowledge, we democratize AI technology, lowering entry barriers and encouraging adoption across different sectors. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been recognized by leading industry analysts, Forrester, Gartner, and IDC, and has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. For more information, please visit:

