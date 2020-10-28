Clarifai introduces a new suite of products at its inaugural Perceive 2020 conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a leading AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video, and text data, hosted its inaugural Perceive 2020 conference on October 21.

The conference featured a rock star team of speakers from companies such as Facebook, Google, Samsung, and more. It also included 20 business, technical, panel, and use case sessions.

"We hosted this free event to foster a community around AI, where businesses and public sector organizations can learn and collaborate and achieve their mission of accelerating their digital transformation with AI," said Dr. Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO and Founder.

Clarifai used the event to introduce a suite of new products that position them as the only complete end-to-end AI platform for unstructured data.

"Our new Scribe product is a great addition to our end-to-end computer vision and NLP platform. We built it for scalable data labeling so that AI can really learn from accurately annotated datasets," said Zeiler.

In addition to Scribe, Clarifai launched Spacetime — a search tool that can identify when and where objects appear in images and video data.

They also launched its Enlight suite for training, managing, and updating deep learning models. Enlight rapidly accelerates the model development process and helps users to iterate on their models over time. They can improve model accuracy and speed while preventing data drift.

And Clarifai's new Armada product can manage thousands of model instances simultaneously so that AI model deployment is effortless.

Clarifai also introduced Mesh, a modular architecture, that makes it easy to connect AI "building blocks" so that users can express complex business logic. Mesh handles "multi-modal" AI workflows, automated data annotation, event triggers and more.

Finally, the introduction of Flare brings AI out to the edge, where enterprises are not constrained to any cloud environment. Processing can be done locally on cameras, mobile devices, and other edge computation devices.

Clarifai is offering all of the session videos on its YouTube channel : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs05ayZZ-2yg02sEAQ2Ffah2ilDYmc4Ch

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence for unstructured image, video, and text data. It delivers deep learning to its enterprise and public sector customers through its end-to-end computer vision and NLP platform, which manages the entire AI lifecycle.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in computer vision AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in New York City, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 70 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

From: Matthew Zeiler, Clarifai

Contact: [email protected]

https://www.clarifai.com

SOURCE Clarifai

Related Links

http://www.clarifai.com/

