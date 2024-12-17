Clarifai Launches "AI Sprint" Workshops to Help Organizations Quickly Identify AI Use Cases and Deploy Solutions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced the launch of its "AI Sprint" workshops to help organizations quickly identify use cases for AI and then solve them within days, even if they lack in-house AI experience.

Clarifai's AI experts will provide deep technical insights and hands-on training during the workshops, and participants will benefit from Clarifai's world-class AI capabilities, thousands of pre-trained models, and inference and evaluation tools.

Clarifai's platform delivers a full-stack AI solution, now enhanced with advanced compute orchestration, robust model management, and state-of-the-art labeling capabilities. From data ingestion and model training to deployment, Clarifai enables users to seamlessly handle every aspect of AI development. These comprehensive capabilities empower organizations to efficiently manage complex AI workloads, accelerate dataset labeling and unlock the full potential of their AI initiatives.

"Organizations are increasingly adopting AI but often lack in-house expertise to efficiently go from prototype to full-scale production. Clarifai's AI Sprints, combined with our enhanced platform features, can bridge that gap, providing hands-on workshops that simplify AI adoption," said Jonathan Padgett, VP of Global Sales at Clarifai. "Our AI Sprint workshops meet participants where they are on their AI journey and enable them to unlock the full potential of AI in a fraction of the time and cost, driving results faster than ever before."

Clarifai will offer two distinct Sprint formats, including general sessions open to multiple organizations and personalized sessions designed to meet the diverse and unique needs of enterprises on their AI innovation journeys:

Dedicated Customer AI Sprint: Tailored, high-touch multi-day sessions designed exclusively for a single customer. These intimate workshops bring together various internal teams to ideate, collaborate and develop solutions for their specific business use cases. Collaborative AI Sprint: Open, collaborative sessions bringing participants from multiple organizations together. These workshops foster knowledge sharing and creative problem solving across industries to address shared challenges.

The AI Sprint format enables organizations to rapidly explore the transformative potential of AI, providing both a personalized approach and opportunities for broader collaboration. Participants will gain practical knowledge to reduce complexity, drive automation, optimize for cost, enhance digital asset management, improve brand protection and accelerate the deployment of AI models at scale. Clarifai's team, including seasoned PhDs and cleared personnel for deep technical guidance and personalized support, is uniquely positioned to help businesses reduce errors and extract value from AI faster than ever before.

"We've had customers from a broad range of sectors, including Government, defense, manufacturing, and healthcare, already express interest," said Padgett. "As a pioneer in AI research for over a decade—long before the global AI revolution—Clarifai continues to lead the industry in innovation. The AI Sprint workshops are the latest evidence of that."

Carahsoft Partnership

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, has partnered with Clarifai to enable the delivery of these workshops to Public Sector organizations through Carahsoft's reseller network and contract vehicles.

"Carahsoft is thrilled to collaborate with Clarifai to bring these innovative AI Sprint workshops through our reseller partners to Government agencies," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "This partnership ensures that Public Sector organizations have access to the resources and expertise needed to rapidly adopt and implement AI solutions, driving mission success."

Clarifai is available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Clarifai team at Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or [email protected].

Register for AI Sprints

AI Sprints will be offered in both virtual and on-site formats. For more information on AI Sprints and how Clarifai can help your organization succeed with AI, visit https://www.clarifai.com/accelerate-ai-with-clarifais-new-ai-sprints.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com.

