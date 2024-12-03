Clarifai Launches First Vendor-Agnostic Compute Orchestration Capabilities to Optimize AI Performance and Spend

Customers Can Orchestrate AI Workloads Better, Avoid Vendor Lock-In, and Use Compute Spend Efficiently

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today unveiled the public preview of the first compute orchestration capabilities for AI workloads across any AI model, on any compute, at any scale.

With Clarifai's new compute orchestration capabilities, customers can maximize their compute investments, better leverage their cloud commitments and hardware for AI, and seamlessly use Clarifai's SaaS compute — all while centrally managing and monitoring costs, performance, and governance. Clarifai is the only platform capable of building and orchestrating AI workloads across any hardware provider, cloud provider, on-premises, or air-gapped environment, which helps enterprises eliminate vendor lock-in.

"Clarifai has always been ahead of the curve, with over a decade of experience supporting large enterprise and mission-critical government needs with the full stack of AI tools to create custom AI workloads. Now, we're opening up capabilities we built internally to optimize our compute costs as we scaled to serve millions of models simultaneously. Our customers can now have the same world-leading tools to scale their AI workloads on their compute, wherever it may be," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "As generative AI grows, our platform enables customers to reduce complexity and seamlessly build and deploy AI in minutes, at a lower cost, with room to scale and flex to meet future business needs easily."

As one of the fastest, production-grade deep learning platforms for developers, data scientists, and MLOps/ML engineers to build on, Clarifai's compute orchestration layer provides unique benefits, including the ability to:

Cost-efficiently use compute and abstract away complexity. With an easy-to-use control plane, customers can effectively govern access to AI resources, monitor performance, and manage costs while Clarifai's expert-built platform handles dependencies and optimizations. The platform can automatically optimize resource usage through model packing, simple dependency management, and customizable autoscaling options, including scale-to-zero for both model replicas and compute nodes. These optimizations have been shown to reduce compute usage by 3.7x through model packing and support 1.6 million+ inputs per second with 99.9997% reliability. Depending on the configuration, this can lead to reduced costs of at least 60% and up to 90%.

Deploy on any hardware or environment. Customers can deploy any model using any hardware vendor in any cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, or SaaS environment for inference. Most competitors focus on inference in managed cloud or customer Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) deployments. Few offer on-premises offerings, and none offer air-gapped environment support with proven success in meeting standards for the most demanding military deployments.

Customers can deploy any model using any hardware vendor in any cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, or SaaS environment for inference. Most competitors focus on inference in managed cloud or customer Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) deployments. Few offer on-premises offerings, and none offer air-gapped environment support with proven success in meeting standards for the most demanding military deployments. Integrate with a full stack of world-leading AI tools. Clarifai offers a full-stack platform for the whole AI lifecycle: data labeling, training, evaluation, workflows, and feedback, which is easy enough for any team to collaborate on. This allows teams to customize AI workloads for their business needs in minutes and seamlessly integrate with compute orchestration to route those workloads to the optimal compute dynamically.

Maintain enterprise security and flexibility. Clarifai can deploy the compute plane into a customer's cloud VPC or on-premise Kubernetes cluster without opening up ports into the customer environment, setting up VPC peering, or creating custom Identity and Access Management (IAM) roles in their cloud or data centers. Admins are also able to allocate access to AI resources across teams and projects. This allows users to manage, monitor, and efficiently utilize multiple compute planes from a single control plane without sacrificing security.

Clarifai's team of researchers engaged deeply with customers to understand their challenges in optimizing AI performance and spend. Customers highlighted the need for tools that enable cost-effective scaling, seamless provisioning, and flexibility.

"It's the only way you can scale in the end because you make the choices easier for the practitioners rather than getting them to go back to the AI engineering every time, or even worse, trying to upskill them on cloud computing," one customer noted.

Others emphasized the importance of optionality across environments, "If we had a way to think about it holistically and look at our on-prem costs compared to our cloud costs, and then be able to orchestrate across environments with a cost basis, that would be incredibly valuable," another said.

Clarifai's compute orchestration innovation extends Clarifai's focus and leadership position beyond Computer Vision. With over 2 billion operations powering AI for vision, language, and audio, Clarifai has consistently maintained 99.99+% uptime and 24/7 availability, delivering the reliability and flexibility needed for critical applications.

Learn more here or check out the documentation here .

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

