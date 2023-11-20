Clarifai Marks 10th Anniversary Launching the 1st Full Stack Generative AI Platform

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to believe that on November 20, 2023, Clarifai turns 10. In 2013, a seminal moment in artificial intelligence marked the inception of a company that would become known as a trailblazer in the world of AI. Matt Zeiler, Ph.D. Founder & CEO, not only won the prestigious ImageNet competition for image classification but also laid the foundation for Clarifai, a company that aspired to push the boundaries of what AI could achieve.

"AI is unleashing enormous value across all industries and will unleash new use cases for years. Still, it cannot realize its full potential until developers of all skill levels can infuse AI into their applications," said Dr. Matthew Zeiler. "At Clarifai, we have been building on our deep learning AI platform for a decade, which empowers over 270,000 global users to produce AI applications. With the rise this year of GenAI, we are at the forefront of a new era. I am thrilled to continue our strong momentum by growing our incredible team and announce our full stack AI platform for generative AI on our ten-year anniversary. With end-to-end capabilities in one platform, such as serverless inference for diffusion models and large language models, prompt engineering, LLM comparison tools, LLM routing between closed/open source models, low rank LLM fine tuning, LLM evaluations, built-in serverless vectorDB with auto-indexing, generative data labeling, model monitoring, and much more we enable organizations to accelerate generative AI use cases like retrieval augmented generation, document AI, visual generation, multi-modal search and others from prototype to production."

At the start, Clarifai was about vision. The abilities to recognize, understand, and predict the visual world have been fundamentally transformative and are necessary and integral to accessible AI. Since then, Clarifai has extended the platform with language AI to understand text and audio, firmly positioning Clarifai for today's generative AI wave. As Clarifai continued to push the edges of technology forward, leading industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, and IDC took note.

"To truly reach the potential of AI, our goal has always been to have AI accessible to the over 50M developers and not just the less than 500k data scientists," said Alfredo Ramos, SVP of Platform. "Our mission to 'empower developers to quickly co-create, share, and use The World's AI for production' is a driving force for how we build at Clarifai. Today our full stack generative AI platform is quick, configurable, collaborative, and deployable anywhere from hybrid cloud to on-prem to the edge," said Ramos, "We've enabled developers to innovate by incorporating state-of-the-art AI, like generative AI today while speeding time to value, simplifying legal, procurement, and maintenance, and delivering better governance and control that the full stack provides, all crucial to senior level executives and the C-suite."

2023 rounded out Clarifai's first decade with the launch of Clarifai's next-generation Portal - a unified AI experience built around the Clarifai AI Lake , a single destination to consolidate and organize all enterprise AI assets in one place. These led to groundbreaking advances around generative AI - with Open Source and 3rd Party LLMs, UI Modules, the AI Lake for centralized data management, Python SDK advancements, Databricks integration for seamless AI workflows, and Search upgrades enriching our already powerful RAG functionalities.

Clarifai stands at the forefront of AI, poised for the future while staying true to its origins and driven by the belief that AI can empower humanity if made accessible, versatile, and innovative.

"With a decade under our belt, we've done the hard engineering work to make a scalable, reliable, and secure AI platform to understand and generate content so that you can focus on building AI into your applications. Having all the tools in one place accelerates developers and businesses to adopt AI, delivering on their AI strategy. It's exciting to see this realization of the potential for AI in our customers of all sizes, from individual developers to the largest Fortune 500s and government agencies operating Clarifai on the battlefield. Clarifai was the first to market with many AI technologies accumulating into the only full stack AI platform, now empowering the generative AI wave. As pioneers, the first ten years feels like a blur, and we're looking forward to continuing to pave the future of AI." said Dr Zeiler.

Clarifai provides the full stack AI platform for developers and teams to quickly and collaboratively get vision, language, and audio AI into production with our secure, privacy-enabled, and scalable hybrid cloud offering. Clarifai enables enterprises and public sector organizations to extract insights rapidly from their unstructured data and, in doing so, increase the value of their data and human capital, reduce AI expenses, and do so with enterprise-friendly AI governance. By significantly reducing the necessity for specialist data science knowledge, we democratize AI technology, lowering entry barriers and encouraging adoption across different sectors. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been recognized by leading industry analysts, Forrester, Gartner, and IDC, and has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. For more information, please visit: www.clarifai.com



