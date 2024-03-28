Clarifai Named a Leader in Computer Vision Tools Report by Independent Research Firm

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI development and a pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Computer Vision Tools, Q1 2024 . Clarifai is a full-stack AI, LLM, and computer vision (CV) production platform that simplifies how enterprise developers and teams create, share, and operationalize AI at scale. As described in the report, Clarifai is the "one-stop-shop CV platform..." that differentiates with a "quick-to-implement-AI mantra..."

Organizations across the globe are looking to adopt AI to accelerate business outcomes, but many face challenges building and deploying AI at enterprise scale due to skills gaps, lack of standardization around AI workflows, and concerns around governance and security. Forrester notes that Clarifai aims to "reduce complexity with a best-of-breed full-stack infrastructure, foundational models, frameworks, model orchestration, fine-tuning, and supervision all under one umbrella."

Forrester assessed 12 vendors with comprehensive enterprise-class CV Tools platforms and a significant market presence. Clarifai received the highest scores possible in 23 of 28 criteria, including data management, model development, model inferencing, architecture, vision, innovation, roadmap, and partner ecosystem.

"We believe the breadth of our best-of-breed CV capabilities and highly scalable and secure platform architecture makes Clarifai stand out as a leader," said Alfredo Ramos, Senior Vice President, Platform at Clarifai. "As a pioneer and leader helping organizations build and deploy CV applications in minutes and hours instead of weeks or months, we will continue to innovate and accelerate enterprise-grade production AI for the most demanding tasks."

AI is top of mind for most enterprises and is increasingly becoming a differentiator and a competitive advantage. With over a decade of enterprise-hardened experience and one million AI models, Clarifai is perfectly positioned to enable enterprises to build and deploy AI faster, reduce costs, and use AI responsibly. Some of the world's best teams across industries already build with Clarifai, including those at Humana, Lowe's, NVIDIA and within the U.S. government.

"Clarifai is a natural solution for public and private sector users, such as in retail, manufacturing, finance, and media, wanting to construct CV applications rapidly and securely with pre-built CV features, communities, and toolkits," the Forrester report stated.

Alongside Clarifai's leading AI platform with robust CV capabilities, Clarifai is also fostering a rapidly growing AI Developer Alliance and developer community that contributes to a library of pre-built workflows, models, and more.

About Clarifai

Clarifai simplifies how developers and teams create, share, and run AI at scale by providing companies with a cutting-edge platform to build enterprise AI faster, leveraging today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than one million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

