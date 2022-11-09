Clarifai Named a "Leader" in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49776422, November 2022) report.

Clarifai offers a leading artificial intelligence platform that combines computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition

Clarifai was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape evaluation of 15 computer vision AI software companies in this rapidly advancing AI Platform market. The companies were evaluated based on 9 criteria across strategy and capabilities.

According to Matt Arcaro, IDC's Worldwide CV and AI Technology Research Director, "Clarifai's development and product team continue to invest to help prioritize and validate which cutting edge AI and usability features should be incorporated into its customer offerings, alongside more typical essential and advanced CV platform capabilities."

Arcaro went on to note: "Clarifai's platform includes thoughtful consideration for maximizing the efficiency of multiple customer profiles whether it be a no-code interface for line-of-business and nontechnical users, a low-code interface for developers, or a fully customizable interface for an organization's data scientists and ML engineers."

"We're proud and excited to be recognized as a computer vision AI software platform Leader by the IDC MarketScape," says Matt Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai. "We've continued our mission of becoming The World's AI™, offering customers what the IDC MarketScape recognized as "one of the most intuitive and flexible offerings examined by IDC in the study" in order to drive rapid time-to-value with an AI platform supporting across multiple use cases at operational scale."

Source: "IDC MarketScape Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment ", IDC # US49776422, November 2022,

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Clarifai

Clarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP, and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. It helps both public sector and enterprise customers solve complex use cases through object classification, detection, tracking, geolocation, visual search, and natural language processing. Clarifai offers on-premise, cloud, bare-metal, and classified deployments. Additionally, Clarifai offers a new free service – Clarifai Community – designed to empower everyone to create, share and use The World's AI TM . Clarifai Community is built on top of Clarifai's platform for the end-to-end AI lifecycle, which is powerful enough for data scientists, robust enough for developers, and easy enough for no-code business users.

