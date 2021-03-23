Clarifai protects global online community against offensive images, videos, and text content

WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a leading AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video, and text data, has partnered with CheckMarc, a new global social platform company that allows members to build meaningful connections. Clarifai will help the company moderate their image, video, and text content and protect their global online community from negativity.

"We are happy that CheckMarc has chosen Clarifai to protect its growing online community and brand with AI-automated content moderation," said Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO and Founder. "By using our 'not safe for work' (NSFW) model, they can filter unwanted content in images, video, and text 100x faster than human moderators and with greater accuracy."

Using an AI-based approach for content moderation gives ChekMarc the ability to enforce and maintain strict standards around positive content, which in turn ensures a positive experience for its members. Using Clarifai's text classification model, ChekMarc will also be able to detect and filter profanity, toxic, racist, and threatening text posts in 35 languages and with greater accuracy than any manual review process.

Clarifai's AI-powered content moderation solution also offers multimodal workflows to gain insights from images with embedded text by using Computer Vision to analyze images, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract the image text, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to classify textual images.

"Content moderation is of critical importance to us because of our commitment to create a positive environment within the CheckMarc platform. In order to do this, we needed to find a partner that had the technology and shared this commitment," said Marc Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of ChekMarc. "After much research and multiple conversations with providers, Clarifai was a natural choice for us because of their investment in AI technology, continuous improvement via research, and overall commitment to creating a safer online experience."

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence for unstructured image, video, and text data. It delivers deep learning to its enterprise and public sector customers through its end-to-end computer vision and NLP platform, which manages the entire AI lifecycle.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in computer vision AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in Delaware, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 90 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information or to sign up for a free API key, please visit: https://www.clarifai.com/

About ChekMarc

Founded in 2020, ChekMarc is a free, global platform that creates and enables members to foster meaningful connections in a secure setting. ChekMarc is currently available in over 35 languages. For more information, please visit ChekMarc.com .

https://www.clarifai.com

