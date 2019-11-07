Clarifai Ranked 71st Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, Inc., an artificial intelligence company that excels in visual recognition, today announced it ranked 71st place on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. The Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Clarifai grew 1,842% during this period.

"We are proud to be named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing North American companies in 2019," said Matthew Zeiler, founder and CEO of Clarifai. "Our team works tirelessly to solve real-world problems for our customers. Our continued growth will enable us to help businesses all over the world solve complex challenges using image and video recognition."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. "

Clarifai is an example of a company that is pushing boundaries by transforming the way people and AI come together. Enterprise companies are turning to Clarifai's computer vision AI technology to increase efficiency in the workplace and return a measurable impact on their business.

Learn more about Clarifai's computer vision AI products, get an API key, or speak to one of their experts today. Visit https://www.clarifai.com/ for more information.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a leading artificial intelligence company that excels in visual recognition to solve real-world problems. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, PhD, Machine Learning, Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge.

Clarifai is turning its powerful visual recognition technology, used by West Elm, Trivago and Opentable that classifies and predicts more than three billion concepts in photos and videos every month, towards bridging the digital and physical worlds of AI and IoT, known as AIoT, by enabling system-level Edge Devices via its Mobile and IoT SDKs, and On-Premise solutions. Clarifai is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Related Images

clarifai.png

Clarifai

Clarifai Logo

Related Links

Contact Us

Clarifai For Enterprises

SOURCE Clarifai, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.clarifai.com

