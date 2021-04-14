Clarifai to Deliver AI/ML Algorithms on Palantir's Data Management Platform for U.S. Army's Ground Station Modernization

FORT LEE, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a leading AI lifecycle platform provider for managing unstructured image, video and text data, announced today that it has partnered with Palantir, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) to deliver its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms on Palantir's data management platform. This effort is part of the first phase of the U.S. Army's Ground Station modernization in support of its Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program.

Palantir was awarded a Phase one Project Agreement through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).

During the first phase of the initiative, Clarifai is supporting Palantir by providing object detection models to facilitate the design of a ground station prototype solution.

"By providing our Computer Vision AI solution to Palantir, Clarifai is helping the Army leverage spatial, high altitude, aerial, and terrestrial data sources for use in intelligence and military operations," said Dr. Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO." The partnership will offer a 'turnkey' solution that integrates data from various sources, including commercial and classified sources from space to ground sensors."

"In order to target with great precision, we need to be able to see with great precision, and that's the objective of this program," said Lieutenant General, Robert P. Ashley, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.). "The TITAN program unifies ground stations to connect intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensors from all domains to accelerate communication and decision making."

The results of the first phase of this competitive contract will be used by the Army to inform awarding future phases and eventual production of ground stations for the TITAN enterprise.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is the leading independent provider of artificial intelligence for unstructured image, video and text data, which it delivers to its enterprise and public sector customers through an end-end Computer Vision and NLP platform to manage the entire AI lifecycle. Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in Computer Vision AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 90 employees in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com .

Effort sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-5555 between the Consortium Management Group, Inc., and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government."

