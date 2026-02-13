Clarification regarding the conditional underwritten equity issue in Elkem

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the announcement 13 February 07:00, Elkem clarifies certain aspects of the NOK 1 500 million underwritten equity issue.

The NOK 1 500 million underwritten equity issue will be conducted through a publicly announced bookbuilding process subject to market conditions and market terms, with a minimum application amount and allocation criteria to be decided by the Board. The Board will carefully consider the interests of all shareholders in relation to the equity capital raise, including in respect allocation of new shares. Elkem will subsequently conduct a repair offering providing shareholders the possibility to subscribe for new shares in the Company at the same subscription price.

This is the only equity issue that is contemplated in relation to the announcement made earlier today.

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47 976 72 806

Email: [email protected]

About Elkem:

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7 000 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2025, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 31 billion. Elkem has been awarded top score of A on Forests and Water Security, and B on Climate Change from CDP. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index. www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/clarification-regarding-the-conditional-underwritten-equity-issue-in-elkem,c4307460