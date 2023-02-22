Clariflocculator Global Market Report 2023: Surge in Demand for Water and Waste Treatment Bolsters Growth

Feb 22, 2023, 17:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clariflocculator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Flocculation Well (RCC Construction, Structural Construction), By Mounting Type (Bridge Mounted, Pier Mounted), By Drive Type, By Product Type, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global clariflocculator market may generate considerable industrial growth and register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027 on the account of surging demand for water and waste management. Increasing adoption of advance technology and evolved systems to clean water and treat sewage water before releasing them in larger water bodies, further drives the growth of the global clariflocculator market in the upcoming five years.
Stringent regulations from the government, rising concerns toward environmental depletion, and the threat of losing marine life also fuel the growth of the global clariflocculator market in the next five years. Growing instances of waterborne diseases and infectious diseases majorly in developing nations have further aided the demands for clean water supplies, thereby aiding the growth of the global clariflocculator market in the future five years.
Clariflocculation is a combination of the chemical and physical process of water and sewage treatment. The process is a conjugation of clarification as well as a flocculation process of water treatment. Application of the procedure involves water treatment of surface water, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, filtration pre-treatment, and reverse osmosis, both in the municipal and industrial sectors. Organic compounds, sediment particles, and heavy metals can be separated from the water easily through clariflocculation.
Growing Number of Wastewater Treatment Plants
With rising instances of waterborne diseases and the spreading of infection due to the consumption of dirty and unhygienic water, the population is growing highly concerned about the quality of the water they are regularly consuming. As much as they have installed water purifiers at home & workplaces, demand for government-funded projects for water treatment has increased the number of wastewater treatment plants. A growing number of wastewater treatment plants add to the surging demand for the clariflocculator and thus drive the growth of the global clariflocculator market in the upcoming five years.
More than 16,000 publicly owned wastewater treatment plants are operable in the United States and its territories as of 2021. Similarly increasing wastewater treatment plants in various other countries utilizing the advanced technology and material to enhance the functionality of the treatment plants as well as make it more economical, also fuels the market growth.
Report Scope:
In this report, global clariflocculator market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Clariflocculator Market, By Flocculation Well:
- RCC Construction
- Structural Construction
Clariflocculator Market, By Mounting Type:
- Bridge Mounted
- Pier Mounted
Clariflocculator Market, By Drive Type:
- Central Driven
- Peripheral Driven
Clariflocculator Market, By Product Type:
- IF Type
- HF Type
Clariflocculator Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clariflocculator Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Clariflocculator Market Outlook
7. North America Clariflocculator Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Clariflocculator Market Outlook
9. Europe Clariflocculator Market Outlook
10. South America Clariflocculator Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Clariflocculator Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Company Profiles
15. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AUM Engineers
- Fluid Systems
- Ovivo
- Indofab Industries
- Envifab Equipments
- HWE Company
- SERECO S.r.l.
- Paramount Limited
- Achme Water
- Environ Engineering
