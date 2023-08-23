ClariMed Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the appointment of Xin Zhang as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Corporate Development.

Xin Zhang, ClariMed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Corporate Development
Xin is an experienced company director and private equity investor in mid-market companies with a focus on long-term sustainable growth, change management, and value creation. He brings extensive financial leadership experience to ClariMed, having previously worked as Vice President at Imperial Capital, where he served on the Board of Directors for three companies and led the launch of two healthcare services platform investments. Xin has also worked in M&A investment banking at Citi and earned his CPA at PwC.

"Xin is passionate about being part of an operating team," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "His experience, vision, and enthusiasm about joining our team and building something meaningful together make him the perfect fit for our organization as we continue to grow, expand our investments, and reaffirm our dedication to strategic acquisitions."

In his new role, Xin will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations, managing the company's financial strategy, and driving corporate development initiatives. He will play a crucial role in supporting ClariMed's growth strategy, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the company's long-term sustainability. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning aligns well with ClariMed's growth aspirations.

Xin Zhang added, "ClariMed's mission, current success, and future growth potential are compelling. I am thrilled to join ClariMed at this exciting time and eagerly anticipate working in collaboration with the ClariMed leadership team, the ClariMed companies, UserWise and Harvey Medical, and NaviMed, our private equity partner."

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

