ClariMed Company, UserWise, Expands Capabilities and Capacity in San Jose

ClariMed

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced that UserWise, a ClariMed company, opened new state-of-the-art offices and study viewing facilities in San Jose, California.

UserWise Surgical/Procedural Suite in San Jose, California This area simulates a real-world surgical environment, facilitating studies aimed at improving procedural efficiencies and patient outcomes. It serves as a hub for testing new surgical tools and techniques, fostering innovation in surgical procedures.
UserWise Surgical/Procedural Suite in San Jose, California This area simulates a real-world surgical environment, facilitating studies aimed at improving procedural efficiencies and patient outcomes. It serves as a hub for testing new surgical tools and techniques, fostering innovation in surgical procedures.

The new facility boasts an impressive approximate 10,000 square feet with three advanced study observation rooms equipped with one-way mirrors and enhanced screen monitoring/capture capabilities. These rooms are designed to simulate various environments, such as home use, doctor's offices, or surgical operating rooms, providing clients with invaluable insights into user behavior and product usability. The facilities include:

  • Reprocessing Area: Area equipped with modern technology to study and enhance the cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of medical devices, ensuring safety and efficacy throughout their lifecycle.
  • Gowning Area: A space designed to study and optimize the gowning process, focusing on the development of materials and techniques that enhance protection and comfort for healthcare professionals.
  • Surgical/Procedural Area: This area simulates a real-world surgical environment, facilitating studies aimed at improving procedural efficiencies and patient outcomes. It serves as a hub for testing new surgical tools and techniques, fostering innovation in surgical procedures.
  • Observation Setup: A critical component of the facility, the observation setup allows for the detailed monitoring and analysis of various processes and procedures.

The expanded facilities increase the number of concurrent studies UserWise can conduct while offering an enhanced onsite hosting experience and improved tech-enabled remote observation capabilities.

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, added, "The new state-of-the-art facility in San Jose is more than just an office; it's a bold statement of intent. This extended capacity the space offers not only positions ClariMed for exponential growth but also stands as a tangible testament to our aggressive expansion strategy. We're not just envisioning the future; we're building it."

The new office location is 10 Almaden Blvd., in San Jose, California.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

ClariMed-Unternehmen UserWise erweitert Fähigkeiten und Kapazitäten in San Jose

ClariMed-Unternehmen UserWise erweitert Fähigkeiten und Kapazitäten in San Jose

ClariMed, Inc., der erste End-to-End-MedTech-Dienstleistungspartner, der die Benutzerfreundlichkeit in den Mittelpunkt seines integrierten, auf den...
