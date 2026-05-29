Clarinda Regional Health Center Provides Notice of Data Incident

CLARINDA, Iowa, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarinda Regional Health Center ("Clarinda") experienced a data security incident that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' data. Clarinda provided notice of this event to potentially affected individuals along with resources to assist them.

On or around December 15, 2025, Clarinda learned that certain data within our network may have been accessed without authorization. In response, we promptly initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. The investigation revealed that certain files may have been acquired by an unauthorized actor on or around October 23, 2025. After the investigation concluded, we undertook a comprehensive review of the relevant files with the assistance of a third-party vendor and determined that personal health information was involved. We then worked to secure the information needed to effectuate notice, including address information, for the impacted individuals. The process was completed on May 21, 2026.

The accessible information varies by individual but may include an individual's name in combination with a Social Security number, date of birth, medical information, health insurance information, financial account number, driver's license number, and taxpayer identification number. We provided notice of this event to the potentially affected individuals beginning on June 1, 2026.

Clarinda has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available at 1-833-289-3437 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

SOURCE Clarinda Regional Health Center