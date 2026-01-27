Clariness and SubjectWell Merge to Form Global, Full-Service Patient Recruitment Platform

BERLIN and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clariness and SubjectWell announced their merger to form one of the largest global, full-service patient recruitment platforms, combining global scale, scientific rigor, and patient-first design to transform clinical trial access and execution worldwide.

The transaction was led by WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), which previously acquired SubjectWell in April 2024. The combined organization will operate under the Clariness name.

"The combination of these two businesses under the Clariness brand creates a category-defining patient recruitment platform that is powered by innovation, data, and technology," said CJ Burnes, a Partner at WindRose. "Clariness' and SubjectWell's technology and breadth of capabilities bring much needed speed and efficiency to clinical research, delivering significant value to customers."

"Clariness and SubjectWell are both market-leading platforms and together, they will bring unparalleled scale and capabilities to customers," said Kristin Melocik, a Principal at WindRose. "By being able to support clinical trials across any geography and therapeutic area, the new Clariness will accelerate clinical research and expand access to healthcare for patients."

Key highlights of the merger include:

Creates the leading global patient recruitment platform –

Supported by local, in-market, native-speaking teams with a deep understanding of cultural nuances, the combined company can support global clinical trials in 60+ countries across North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Forges full-service patient recruitment powerhouse with deep expertise –

Together, Clariness and SubjectWell have delivered 42,000+ randomizations, partnered with 10,000+ research sites, and supported 400+ indications globally. The combined company offers best-in-class patient marketing, one of the largest patient databases in the world, full-service creative capabilities, and purpose-built technology to deliver superior recruitment results, leading to accelerated clinical trial timelines.

Enhances patient-centered experience –

Human-centered, science-backed solutions for patients, sponsors, CROs, and sites that drive faster enrollment, improved predictability, and stronger patient retention across the clinical trial lifecycle.

"Clariness and SubjectWell share a common vision and a relentless focus on quality," said Fred Martin, CEO of SubjectWell. "Together, we are creating a global market leader that delivers greater scale, speed, and consistency for our customers, while prioritizing patient experience and expanding access to clinical trials worldwide."

"The merged company will set the standard in the patient recruitment market," said Stefan Mayer-Eggersmann, CEO of Clariness. "We are excited to use our combined expertise and technology to efficiently deliver more patients to more clients."

Fairmount Partners acted as financial advisor to Clariness. Stout served as financial advisor to SubjectWell and WindRose in the transaction.

About WindRose Health Investors, LLC

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

About Clariness

Clariness provides high-end services across the clinical trial lifecycle, including study feasibility, patient recruitment, and patient retention services, for biopharma sponsors, CROs, and study sites across the globe. Dedicated to improving patients' lives by accelerating the development of medical treatments and therapies, Clariness is the leading expert in global patient recruitment with 21 years' experience. Clariness has supported over 1,500 clinical trials worldwide through its market leading patient portal ClinLife®, which is active in 50+ countries, available in 35+ languages, covers 175+ indications, and welcomes an average of 15+ million visitors per year. For more information, visit www.clariness.com.

About SubjectWell

As the premier Patient Experience Platform, SubjectWell drives accelerated and predictable clinical trial enrollment and improves retention by enhancing the patient journey. Powered by technology, global reach, full-service creative, science and a suite of services, SubjectWell drives intelligence and efficiency for biopharma sponsors, CROs, sites and site networks. From protocol design through patient recruitment, enrollment retention and post-trial real world evidence studies, SubjectWell drives efficiency throughout the clinical lifecycle. For more information, visit www.subjectwell.com.

