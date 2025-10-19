CLARINS & V MAGAZINE CELEBRATE HIGH-PERFORMANCE BEAUTY WITH A STAR-STUDDED GOLDEN HOUR EVENT IN AUSTIN

More than 300 guests attended, including Levi McConaughey, Ashley Greene, Mason Gooding, Olivia Jade, Jesse Metcalfe, Billy Magnussen, Levin Rambin, Theo Rossi, Kelly Frey, Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar, Chris Harrison, Lauren Zima, Emily Tosta, Tyler Downs, Rebecca Donaldson, Hannah St. John, Carmen Mundt, Julianna Epstein, Nicole Williams English, and Jena Sims.

Set on Lady Bird Lake, the event blended Austin's iconic waterfront with the high-tech skyline—perfectly reflecting Clarins' philosophy: powered by nature, perfected by science. The evening spotlighted two of the beauty brand's global bestsellers, Double Serum and Total Eye Lift, celebrated for delivering visible, high-performance results through the synergy of natural botanicals and advanced innovation.

Double Serum — Clarins' most advanced anti-aging innovation, featuring a dual-phase formula inspired by the skin's biological duality. This potent blend of 22 plant extracts plus 5 active molecules, and cutting-edge science helps smooth, firm, and boost radiance for a visibly revitalized complexion.

Total Eye Lift — A naturally powered, all-in-one eye treatment that visibly lifts, smooths, and brightens in just 30 seconds. Formulated with a retinol-like technology combining botanical actives with the latest advancements in biotechnology for instant, high-performance results.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour bathed in golden light inspired by Double Serum's signature hue. Attendees were treated to French Bloom, a brand that recently made history as the first official non-alcoholic sparkling wine of Formula 1®, following a landmark ten-year global partnership. Signature beverages included creations from Swig, Utah's viral soda shop. Guests also took exclusive boat rides along Lady Bird Lake—a glamorous, James Bond–inspired escape surrounded by the famous bat bridge. The atmosphere fused Parisian sophistication with Austin's modern edge, creating an unforgettable experience.

About Clarins

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 800,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 45 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

About V Magazine

V is a magazine about fashion with a capital F and all the things that go with it: music, film, art, beauty, architecture… Large-format, visually driven, international in scope, and collaborative in spirit, V was launched in 1999, becoming a bi-monthly, supersized lifestyle brand that covers the next wave in pop culture as captured by the industry's most important photographers. Since their debut issue, V has collaborated with all-star talents like Inez & Vinoodh, Nick Knight, Steven Klein, Mert and Marcus, Mario Sorrenti, Karl Lagerfeld, Hedi Slimane, and many more to bring its sophisticated, international audience an insider's view of cultural stories before they're news anywhere else. V is a place where uptown meets downtown, celebrities mingle with total unknowns and high art converses with underground culture.

