Clarins X Malibu Foundation Partner Together To Replant Paramount Ranch One Tree At A Time On October 12, 2019

The day will feature live performances by Brandon Jenner, Raspberry Blonde (led by Dylan Brosnan), and Trinity Rose. DJ sets include Fai and Them Jeans. Paris Brosnan will capture the day in film, and Damon Baker will likewise capture the day through photography. Involving the local community as well as artists and personalities is key to the heart of this project.

One of history's most catastrophic wild fires, the Woolsey Fire destroyed 88% of federal lands located within the SMMNRA. Marking the one-year anniversary, volunteers of Re-Plant Love will plant native trees and shrubs to help restore the mountain landscape and prevent future fires. Impacting the climate, these plants within a nine acre radius will capture 40 metric tons of carbon in one year, and more than 2,000 metric tons in 50 years, according to the Mountains Restoration Trust.

After the Woolsey Fire, the area became overrun with non-native Black Mustard (Brassica nigra)—a beautiful, but destructive, invasive species that is pushing out native vegetation. In the fall, when the mustard dries out, it turns brown and becomes tinder for wildfire. Today, there are over 300 non-native species in the Santa Monica Mountains. With the help of park staff and volunteers, an effort is being made to combat their spread to help prevent future fires and work to preserve the fragile ecosystem in the Malibu region.

Clarins, with nature at its core for 65 years, shares the same environmental values with the Malibu Foundation, to preserve and protect biodiversity. In addition to planting trees and shrubs, volunteers at Re-Plant Love will have the option to spread sunflower seeds (Helianthus annnus), a key ingredient in some of Clarins skincare products, and a plant native to SMMNRA. With the launch of Plant Gold this year, a 100% green beauty innovation, the brand reaffirms its commitment to nature with the inaugural Re-Plant Love.

Paramount Ranch is an integral part of Hollywood's history, as in iconic backdrop for decades of film production, generating hundreds of TV shows and commercials. After purchasing a portion of the original Paramount property in 1980, the National Park Service revitalized the movie ranch. Recent television productions at Paramount include The Mentalist, episodes of the X-Files, Hulu's Quickdraw, and most recently, HBO's hit series Westworld.

Visit www.replantlove.com for more information or to register for the event.

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries, offering skincare innovations for face and body, makeup, men's care and treatment fragrances. With unique expertise in phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand's values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women and in abiding respect for both nature and people, with commitments to sustainable sourcing, eco-design, and partnerships with Pur Projet — over 440,000 trees planted and FEED — over 30 million school meals provided to children in need (by the end of 2019).

GOOD FOR THE SKIN, GOOD FOR THE PLANET

About The Malibu Foundation

Malibu Foundation is a non-profit organization working to help Southern California rebuild and recover after the Woolsey Fire. Its internal programs and partner organizations are working to serve the full scope of the community's needs: housing, job placement, rebuilding, wellness, legal assistance, advocacy, and finance. It is also working to serve its environment and the beautiful flora and fauna that were also affected by the fires to create resilient communities.

RELIEF. REBUILD. RESILIENCE

National Park Service

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA) is the largest urban national park in the country, encompassing more than 150,000 acres of mountains and coastline in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A unit of the National Park Service, it comprises a seamless network of local, state, and federal parks interwoven with private lands and communities. As one of only five Mediterranean ecosystems in the world, SMMNRA preserves the rich biological diversity of more than 450 animal species and 26 distinct plant communities. For more information, visitnps.gov/samo.

