Clario Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Information Security

Clario

21 Feb, 2024

The ISO 27001 certification validates Clario's systematic and comprehensive approach to information security management practices and recognizes the Company's strong commitment to protecting sensitive information.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research and technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced the achievement of ISO 27001:2022 [ISO/IEC 27001] certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification validates Clario's systematic and comprehensive approach to safeguarding sensitive information.

The ISO 27001 certification is awarded to organizations that meet stringent criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving information security management practices. The certification is a testament to Clario's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security for its customers and stakeholders.

"In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, information security is critical for our customers and our organization," said Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer at Clario. "This milestone highlights Clario's commitment to upholding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets, as well as the continuous enhancement of our information security processes."

"Trust is paramount in today's digital age," said Murtaza Nisar, VP, Chief Information Security Officer at Clario. "Clario is committed to building better trust with our customers through third-party security assurances. ISO 27001 is among the most widely recognized, rigorous and internationally accepted information security standards. Knowing that a third-party auditor like Schellman has affirmed Clario's information security management processes for both our infrastructure and the products we provide is key in furthering the confidence of our customers."

The ISO 27001 certification also arrives on the heels of Clario successfully completing its SOC 2 Type II audit. For more information about Clario and its ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certification and attestation, visit Clario.com/about/information-security.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates better clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We have the only evidence generation platform in the industry that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. 

Clario's global team of science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, we have delivered deep scientific expertise and the most comprehensive endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.  

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clario Media Contact:
Alexis Navratil
Communications Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Clario

