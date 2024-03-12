Clario and Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute announce strategic partnership to provide new ophthalmology offerings for clinical trials

Collaboration combines Clario's transformative technology with Cleveland Clinic's market-leading imaging expertise and AI-enabled analysis to help bring new therapies to patients, faster.

Strategic partnership helps sponsors overcome common clinical trial challenges and drive critical ophthalmic advances in treatment for patients.

AI-driven analysis enables reliable novel endpoint assessment, such as photoreceptor (i.e., ellipsoid zone) integrity, quantitative leakage assessment, and volumetric fluid evaluation.

An expanded global network of experienced graders provides expertise in image assessment as part of the Clario trial workflow to deliver high quality endpoint data to accelerate time to market for new treatments.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research and technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced a strategic partnership with the Cleveland Clinic's renowned Cole Eye Institute. The partnership brings Cleveland Clinic's ophthalmology imaging expertise and AI-driven analysis platforms together with Clario's industry-leading vendor-agnostic image management system. The collaboration will support clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of therapeutics designed to treat the eye as well as other trials monitoring ophthalmic safety events.

The expanded ophthalmology therapeutic area is powered by Clario's clinical trial management platform which enables visualization and analysis of images from all ophthalmic modalities including OCT/OCTA, color fundus photography, fluorescein angiography, and others across all major indications.

"Our collaboration with Drs. Kaiser, Ehlers, Srivastava and team from the Cole Eye Institute brings the world-class expertise required to provide high-quality endpoint data and enable sponsors to bring emerging ophthalmic therapies to market faster," said Amit Vasanji, Ph.D., Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Clario. "This combination of scientific expertise and purpose-built technology will provide significant clinical, operational and financial value for sponsors conducting ophthalmic clinical trials and help drive critical advances in treatment for patients."

The Cole Eye Institute provides a network of experienced graders that deliver expertise in image assessment as part of the Clario trial workflow to provide sponsors high quality endpoint data that can accelerate time to market for new treatments. Supported indications range from age-related macular degeneration, retinal vascular diseases, diabetic retinopathy, and inherited retinal degenerations to non-ophthalmic indications such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

"The initiative is designed to advance ophthalmic research as the prevalence of eye-related disorders increases. This is achieved by helping sponsors overcome common clinical trial challenges related to integrating multiple third-party systems and imperfect manual processes," said Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Kaiser. "This web-based platform provides the workflow support, real-time visibility and compliance assurance necessary to operate trials effectively."

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the highest quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Clario's global team of science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, we have delivered deep scientific expertise and the broadest endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties.

Conflict of Interest Disclosure: Dr. Ehlers and Dr. Srivastava have patents and intellectual property licensed to Clario.

