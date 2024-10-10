Clario and PathAI Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Solution for GI Clinical Trials

Partnership combines revolutionary digital pathology and endoscopy solutions, enhancing drug development for IBD and other GI disorders

Strategic Partnership: Streamlined, single-vendor solution improves diagnostic accuracy, boosts efficiency, and enables reliable turnaround times in gastrointestinal (GI) clinical trials.





Integrated Workflow: Combines endoscopic and histopathology endpoints with simplified processes for CROs, sponsors, and investigational sites.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with PathAI, a leader in AI-powered digital pathology solutions aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. This collaboration offers a single-vendor solution for efficient anatomical pathology services and next-generation video endoscopy analysis.

This co-delivery model streamlines endoscopic and histopathology endpoints to improve efficiency in global GI studies. CROs and sponsors will benefit from an end-to-end process that covers training, logistics, tissue processing, slide digitization, image analysis, and data transfers all with the medical and scientific oversight of our experts. Sites will experience simplified workflows with improved training, reporting, and document management.

"At Clario we have long been at the forefront of supporting GI clinical trials, and we are excited to augment our strengths with PathAI's capabilities in the area of discovery and patient care," said Marcela Vieira, M.D., Clario's Medical Director of Gastroenterology. "The combination of endoscopy and histopathology promises to unlock new avenues for clinical research, and we are proud to be in this leadership position with our partners at PathAI."

Clario has extensive experience in GI trials, having supported over 130 studies through advanced imaging solutions like endoscopy, MRI, and ultrasound. Their scientists and technologies help reduce site burden and enhance trial efficiency with AI-supported reading for UC and HD-video endoscopy support.

PathAI bolsters the partnership with its expert GI pathologist network and cutting-edge anatomical pathology services while optimizing specimen handling and histological assessments. Their AI-powered tools enhance UC assessment, minimize variability in histological scoring, and expedite biomarker discovery.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clario to provide a cutting-edge solution for IBD clinical trials," said Matt Grow, Chief Business Officer & President of Biopharma at PathAI. "Our collaboration will offer an integrated approach in histology and endoscopy for assessing therapeutic efficacy, accelerating biomarker discovery and therapy development in IBD."

About Clario

Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac solutions, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

For more than 50 years, Clario has delivered deep scientific expertise and broad endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world. Our endpoint data solutions have supported over 26,000 clinical trials in more than 100 countries. Our global team of science, technology, and operational experts have supported over 60% of all FDA drug approvals since 2012.

For more information, visit Clario.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About PathAI

Headquartered in Boston, PathAI is the only AI-focused technology company providing comprehensive precision pathology solutions, from wet lab services to algorithm deployment for clinical trials and laboratory use. Rigorously trained and validated with over 15 million annotations, its AI-powered models optimize pathology sample analysis, improving efficiency and accuracy in interpretation while gauging therapeutic efficacy and accelerating drug development for complex diseases.

For more information, visit pathai.com

