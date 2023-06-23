Clario and Sleepiz AG bring innovative sleep and respiratory data collection features to clinical trials

This partnership paves the way for novel data endpoints through patient-centric and unobtrusive monitoring with a focus on accurate and longitudinal data points.

Contactless sleep and respiratory measurements facilitate in-depth health insights in previously subjective and burdensome areas.

Sleepiz AG's cutting-edge sleep and respiration measurement device enables accurate, comfortable and natural data collection through unobtrusive radar technology.

Given sleep's importance novel and technology-enabled sleep and respiration monitoring enriches researchers' possibilities and approaches, driving advancements in multiple disease areas.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, and the medical technology company Sleepiz AG announced today a strategic partnership to integrate novel sleep and respiratory parameters into clinical trials. This partnership paves the way for new data endpoints through a patient-centric and unobtrusive monitoring with a focus on accurate and longitudinal data points.

Leveraging Sleepiz's cutting-edge technology, Clario provides its customers with additional endpoints in their clinical trials, contributing to a more comprehensive and detailed understanding of patients' sleep and respiratory conditions. This innovative approach offers an unprecedented opportunity for researchers and clinicians to gain deeper insights into the impact of their approaches on sleep-related diseases, respiratory health and disease progression.

The solution Clario and Sleepiz provide together is being implemented in a trial for a pharmaceutical client. This signals the unique capability of Sleepiz technology to address the unmet need to continuous assessment of sleep and respiratory parameters in a continuous and natural environment.

"At Clario, we are consistently looking for ways to increase the data we are able to collect from clinical trials and the value we bring to our customers and their patients," said Terry Burke, Executive Vice President, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA), Clario. "Our partnership with Sleepiz AG enables us to delve deeper into the under-researched areas of sleep and respiratory health, offering a broader and more sophisticated view of the effects of a new medicine. It is an exciting step forward in our ability to turn scientific expertise in to certainty in data collection."

Sleepiz AG's proprietary technology has the potential to revolutionize the way respiratory and sleep disorders are studied and understood. Its contactless sleep monitoring devices capture a wide range of physiological parameters, including respiration rate, sleep patterns, pulse rate and body movements, providing a complete picture of patients' sleep health.

"We are thrilled to offer researchers new possibilities to study and interpret sleep and respiratory data points together with Clario," said Soumya Dash, CEO Sleepiz AG. "Ultimately, this strengthens our shared vision to improve patient's lives by empowering research with critical insights into sleep and respiratory health."

Through this strategic partnership, Clario and Sleepiz AG are poised to further shape the future of sleep and respiratory related clinical trials, enhancing the ease and depth of patient data collection.

About Sleepiz

Sleepiz AG (Ltd.) is a Zurich, Switzerland-based medical technology company with a mission to provide patient-centric disease management through seamless integration of contactless monitoring into people's homes. Sleepiz leverages the power of sleep insights with a device that is simply placed on the bedside table. The device operates in a contactless fashion and measures movements originating from heart contractions and breathing patterns, as well as body motions, with medical-grade accuracy. While focusing on respiratory illnesses as a first step, Sleepiz aims to improve people's lives by creating the future of healthcare. By making use of wireless millimeter wave technology, sensor fusion, and artificial intelligence, Sleepiz enables the diagnosis of sleep disorders as well as the monitoring of the progression of chronic diseases for faster intervention and better treatment.

More information at www.sleepiz.com.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts have helped deliver more than 27,000 trials and contributed to over 500 FDA and EMEA new drug approvals involving more than seven million participants in over 100 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

