Clario announces acquisition of AI-powered software company ArtiQ

Acquisition advances Clario's Respiratory Solutions portfolio, combining Clario's deep scientific expertise with ArtiQ's innovative artificial intelligence capabilities

Clario's respiratory devices will integrate seamlessly with ArtiQ's AI models to provide instant feedback on test quality, delivering faster, more reliable data for sponsors and yielding a better patient experience.

The addition of ArtiQ, coupled with Clario's recent acquisition of Inofab Health, expands Clario's leadership position in supporting respiratory clinical trials and broadens the existing AI capability which encompasses over 50 proprietary AI/ML algorithms.

ArtiQ CEO Marko Topalovic will join Clario and continue to lead ArtiQ while simultaneously leading AI at the company.

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research and technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced the acquisition of the technology company ArtiQ. This acquisition expands the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in Clario's Respiratory Solutions portfolio and enhances the company's ability to further leverage and develop innovative uses of AI across its service lines.

"We're thrilled to welcome ArtiQ into our organization," said Chris Fikry, Chief Executive Officer at Clario. "Since 2018, Clario has been a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical trial execution. This move significantly advances AI within our respiratory portfolio. With ArtiQ's technology, we are expanding our ability to rapidly scale AI for overreading while ensuring data quality and streamlining the clinical trial process for patients worldwide."

In addition to continuing to lead ArtiQ, Marko Topalovic will step in to lead Clario's overall AI strategy across the organization. Of the acquisition, he said: "Joining forces with Clario is a pivotal moment for ArtiQ. Our technology's integration into Clario's portfolio not only enhances the quality and efficiency of spirometry data analysis but also marks a sizable step toward minimizing the patient burden and improving trial outcomes. With Clario, our technology can scale worldwide to all clinical trials and sponsors, and we now have the chance to foster a positive impact beyond the scope of respiratory care."

In addition to the ArtiQ acquisition, Clario acquired Inofab Health, the manufacturer of easy-to-use ultrasonic sensor spirometer devices, in November 2023. Bringing these acquisitions together with Clario's deep respiratory scientific capabilities will strengthen Clario's Respiratory Solutions portfolio, serve as a launchpad for advancing AI within clinical trials, and increase its reach into the broader healthcare market.

"We're committed to pioneering AI models that help rapidly deliver high-quality data in clinical trials," said Jay Ferro, Clario's Chief Information, Technology and Product Officer. "This acquisition reinforces that commitment and ensures we continue to make good on our mission to help our customers transform patient lives around the world."

To learn more about Clario's Respiratory Solutions portfolio and scientific expertise, please visit Clario.com.

Clario was advised by Latham & Watkins on the transaction.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the highest quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Clario's global team of science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, we have delivered deep scientific expertise and the broadest endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ArtiQ

ArtiQ, a spin-off from the Belgian university KU Leuven, is a leading innovative software company dedicated to enhancing the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with respiratory conditions. Moreover, ArtiQ strives to streamline and optimize respiratory clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies. Through the development and provision of cutting-edge AI-first software, ArtiQ empowers traditional respiratory devices and processes.

ArtiQ was launched in 2019 with the support of KU Leuven, University Hospitals Leuven, and the early investors Gemma Frisius Fund and KBC Focus Fund. Since then, together with researchers, clinicians, equipment manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies, we are on a mission to make key improvements for patients with lung diseases.

More information can be found at www.artiq.eu or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

