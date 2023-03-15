Clario Announces Global Clinical Research Expert, Rod MacKenzie CMG, PH.D., New Chairman of the Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence for the clinical trials industry, today announced Rod MacKenzie CMG, PhD. as their new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rod MacKenzie CMG, PhD

"I am excited to join the team at Clario," said Dr. MacKenzie. "The company has a strong track record in the industry of putting science at the heart of clinical research. Clario has extensive depth in cardiac safety, respiratory, imaging, and eCOA services across therapeutic areas, and is a pioneer in remote data collection. I am proud to now be a part of that journey, working with the Board and the management team to deliver innovation that supports the development of life-saving medicines for patients."

Dr. MacKenzie has had a distinguished career in pharmaceutical R&D, most recently holding the position of Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer Inc. He led the company's worldwide development operations, including clinical development and regulatory affairs. Alongside other positions, he was previously Chair of the Board of TransCelerate – an industry-wide non-profit focused on accelerating clinical research and was a member of the Executive Committee for Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative, a public-private partnership co-founded by the FDA and Duke University to develop and drive practices that will increase the quality and efficiency of clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. MacKenzie join us as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Chris Fikry, M.D., CEO of Clario. "Few companies can match Clario for experience and scientific expertise. Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts have helped deliver more than 24,000 trials, and contributed to over 500 FDA and EMEA new drug approvals that have involved more than five million patients in 120 countries. We have pioneered remote data collection so patients can participate in life-changing trials at home, and we are now leading the development and implementation of AI in clinical trial data collection and analysis. Dr. MacKenzie's wealth of experience and knowledge across our industry will be invaluable to Clario as we take this next leap forward."

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts have helped deliver over 24,000 trials and contributed to over 500 FDA and EMEA new drug approvals involving more than five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years. For more information, visit Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clario Media Contact

Duncan Cantor

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029929/Clario_Rod_MacKenzie.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029928/Clario_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clario