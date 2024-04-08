Clario appoints Julia James as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Legal and compliance expert Julia James, previously with Thermo Fisher Scientific, joins Clario to drive legal and compliance strategy

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario , a healthcare research and technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Julia James as the company's Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. This appointment bolsters Clario's strategic focus on improving the customer experience and differentiating its offerings.

Julia James, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Clario

"We are excited to welcome Julia James to Clario," said Chris Fikry, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at Clario. "Her extensive legal and compliance expertise will help us continue to advance Clario's impact in clinical trials, further enhancing our efforts on quality and speed to empower our partners to transform lives."

Julia served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of PPD, the leading contract research organization, until its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2021. She then continued as General Counsel, Clinical Research, following the transaction. Julia spent more than 15 years in various legal leadership roles at PPD and, prior to that, worked for the international law firm Clifford Chance in both London and Dubai. She is passionate about empowering women in business to succeed individually and collectively.

"Clario plays a pivotal role in the clinical trial ecosystem through the generation of the highest quality evidence and developing transformative technologies," she said. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to join such a high-performing team focused on improving the health of patients around the world."

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the highest quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence-generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Clario's science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, we have provided deep scientific expertise and the broadest endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.

