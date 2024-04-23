Clario awarded SAS Global Service Provider Partner of the Year

This award recognizes Clario's commitment to delivering the levels of excellence and innovation required to ensure data integrity in clinical trials.

Clario receives award for its broad endpoint technology solutions and scientific expertise, which together enhance data integrity and regulatory compliance for its customers.

Clario's services, combined with SAS ® analytics solutions, set a new benchmark in data management, underscoring the value Clario brings to its customers.

Coupled with Clario's support of 62% of last year's FDA approvals and the two recent data security certifications, these accomplishments emphasize its significant contribution to healthcare research advancements.

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research and technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced it has been awarded the 2024 SAS Global Service Provider Partner of the Year for delivering superior value to its customers. SAS, a leader in data and AI, celebrated the recipients of its annual partner awards at SAS Innovate, its flagship event for business leaders, technical users and SAS Partners. This award recognizes Clario's commitment to excellence and innovation, which together ensure that the clinical trial data Clario delivers to its customers meets stringent data integrity standards and global regulatory compliance requirements.

Clario has consistently demonstrated its expertise in developing and integrating advanced technological solutions to meet the evolving clinical trial needs of its customers. Clario's services, combined with SAS technology, standardize clinical data for regulatory compliance purposes. This standardization streamlines the regulatory review process, ensures data integrity, and facilitates compliance with regulatory standards set by entities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"We are honored to be recognized as the SAS Global Service Provider Partner of the Year. This award reaffirms our commitment to leading the way in innovative technological solutions for high-quality and more consistent clinical trials for our customers around the world," said Jay Ferro, Chief Information, Technology and Product Officer at Clario. "Having supported 62% of the FDA approvals last year, along with our recent data security milestones ISO 27001:2022 certification and SOC2 Type II attestation, Clario is powering the advancement of healthcare research, ensuring we meet the highest standards in data management."

Clario's broadest endpoint technological solutions and its partnership with SAS address the challenges of data management in healthcare research. This collaboration not only ensures data integrity and streamlines regulatory processes but also underscores the value it brings to its customers.

For more information on Clario and its clinical trial data management platform, please visit Clario.com.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the highest quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence-generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Clario's science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, we have provided deep scientific expertise and the broadest endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.

Clario Media Contact:

Alexis Navratil

Communications Manager

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677749/Clario_Logo.jpg