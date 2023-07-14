Clario Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Financial Officer Appointment and Strategic Promotions

Jason Knoblauch will join Clario as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 7, 2023.

Jason joins Clario from Curia, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his tenure at Curia, Jason held various financial leadership roles at PPD, including serving as interim CFO in 2018, and was a director in PwC's Transaction Services practice.

"I am delighted to welcome Jason to our leadership team," said Chris Fikry, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization. His appointment reflects our commitment to attracting top talent and ensuring the continued success of Clario."

Commenting on his appointment, Jason Knoblauch said, "I am thrilled to be joining the Clario team. Clario not only has a strong legacy but also is well-positioned to drive the next wave of innovation in fulfillment of its purpose to unlock rich clinical evidence to reduce disease, improve health and transform the lives of patients."

Jason holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Economics from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Additionally, he earned a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Clario also announced three internal promotions to their Executive Leadership Team.

New Senior Vice President, General Counsel – Lauren Misztal

Lauren Misztal joined Clario in 2022 as VP, Global Privacy & Deputy Compliance Officer, Assistant General Counsel. In June 2023 she was promoted to SVP, General Counsel.

Prior to joining Clario, Lauren held senior legal and compliance roles at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation and was an associate and Of Counsel at Quinn Emanuel LLP. Lauren began her legal career as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice after clerking for a federal judge in Washington, D.C. She received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and bachelor's degree from Georgetown University. Before attending law school, Lauren was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs.

New Executive Vice President, Medical Imaging and Specialty Solutions – Dr. Joyce Suhy

Dr. Joyce Suhy has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Medical Imaging and Specialty Solutions. She brings over 30 years of experience in both operational and scientific aspects of the medical imaging field across several therapeutic areas and leads Clario's Medical Imaging division. She has significant expertise in the field of Neuroscience, and since 2001, Dr. Suhy has been at the forefront of designing and scientifically overseeing Neuroscience clinical trials that incorporate imaging endpoints. Notably, she and her team's extensive imaging knowledge and experience have been instrumental in the development of the first and second Alzheimer's disease-modifying drugs to receive FDA approval.

Dr. Suhy holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, complemented by fellowship training in Neuroradiology. Her dedication and expertise have earned her recognition, including being named one of PharmaVoice's 100 Most Inspiring People in the Life-Science Industry in 2020. With extensive experience, scientific acumen and leadership prowess, Dr. Suhy continues to drive advancements within the Medical Imaging business at Clario.

New Senior Vice President, Client Success & Customer Experience – Kristina Lowe

Kristina Lowe has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Client Success & Customer Experience. Kristina has over 22 years of experience in clinical research, having specialized in commercial roles globally across biotech, large pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). During her 18-year tenure at Clario, Kristina has developed an expertise in clinical endpoint solutions for critical safety and efficacy data and has led her teams to be consultative in selecting solutions that deliver high quality data in support of drug development.

As Senior Vice President of Client Success & Customer Experience, Kristina plays a pivotal role in overseeing Clario's customers, ensuring successful collaborations, emphasizing a solution-oriented approach and fostering understanding of the interconnectedness within the organization and the broader e-clinical landscape. Kristina's team is comprised of Clario's Client Success Managers, CRO Partnerships, Global Customer Care, Logistics and Client Education.

Further information and biographies of the Clario Leadership Team can be found on Clario.com

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts have helped deliver more than 27,000 trials and contributed to over 500 FDA and EMEA new drug approvals involving more than seven million participants in over 100 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Duncan Cantor

Snr. Director, Content and Communications

[email protected]

+44 7307 533 162

