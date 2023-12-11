Clario delivers substantial gains toward diversity and net-zero emission goals in second annual ESG report

Report highlights continuing improvements in workplace diversity: Women now constitute 53% of Clario's workforce, earned 57% of promotions and represent 35% of Director-level or above employees.

Significant progress made on net-zero emissions commitment, achieving a 47% reduction in purchased electricity emissions through renewable energy and an emission intensity reduction of 11%.

Focus on health equity initiatives led to new patient-centric clinical trial approaches and advances in research into inclusivity in clinical trials.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today released its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. Highlights include significant advancements in Clario's sustainability, ethical practices, and responsible governance commitments, including gender balance within its leadership by 2025 and net-zero emissions by 2045.

"Building upon the momentum from 2021, we are proud to publish Clario's second annual ESG report highlighting the substantial progress made towards our targets," said Chris Fikry, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at Clario. "We continue to hold ourselves accountable for sustainability in our industry. By fostering a culture of workplace diversity, continuing the path toward net-zero emissions, and advancing health equity through access, innovation and expertise, we believe we are doing the right thing and setting a benchmark in our industry for others to aspire to."

Notable highlights from the report include:

Clario's continued commitment to workplace diversity: By the end of 2022, women made up 53% of Clario's workforce, earned 57% of promotions, and represented 35% of employees at the Director level or above. Importantly, 20% of employees at the Director level or above now come from underrepresented groups. Clario has made a steadfast commitment to achieve gender balance within its global leadership team and a 32% representation of people of color in its U.S. leadership roles by the end of 2025.

"We firmly believe in the power of diversity as a driving force behind our continuous improvement in performance and innovation," said David Fusco, Chief Human Capital Officer at Clario. "It is also behind our success in delivering on our environmental and governance commitments. For us, we see diversity and inclusion as a means to enhance our ability to serve our customers better and drive positive change."

To access Clario's second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, go to Clario.com.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 11 facilities in six countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 27,000 trials and more than 500 regulatory approvals since 2012 for over five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

