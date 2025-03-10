Clario Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire WCG's eCOA Business

Acquisition of WCG's electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) business will expand Clario's scientific expertise and offerings in neuroscience

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trial industry, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the eCOA business of WCG, a leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research.

Electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA), in addition to paper assessments, are used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new drugs by measuring how a clinical trial participant feels or functions. WCG's eCOA operations offer robust, full-service clinical expertise and specialized functionality, particularly in neurology, psychiatry, neuropathic pain, and rare diseases.

"WCG's eCOA business has a well-earned reputation for industry-leading expertise in neuroscience. Adding their scientific and operational capabilities to expand our neuroscience capabilities in imaging and digital physiology aligns with Clario's vision to transform lives by unlocking actionable evidence," said Chris Fikry, M.D., chief executive officer, Clario. "I am excited about the long-term positive impact this will have on customers and patients."

"WCG's eCOA expertise and capabilities in subjective endpoints are a strategic and complementary fit with Clario's endpoint solutions. This transaction allows WCG to focus on being a trusted partner in connecting sponsors and CROs with sites to accelerate trials through trial design, study review, site activation, and participant recruitment and retention," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "With a legacy of supporting clinical trials over more than five decades across 130 countries, we remain well-positioned to accelerate clinical research through our AI-enabled data, technology, and expertise, paving the way to bring life-saving therapies to patients, faster."

Customers of both companies can expect no immediate changes to existing contracts or relationships.

"This complementary acquisition will augment our offerings by expanding our scientific expertise and service delivery capabilities," said Clario EVP and General Manager of eCOA, Terry Burke. "I am delighted that we will be positioned to further enable the success of our customers and ultimately have a greater impact on patients with unmet medical needs."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Until the acquisition closes, both organizations will continue to operate as independent entities.

About Clario

Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for life sciences companies. We offer comprehensive evidence-generation solutions that combine medical imaging, eCOA, precision motion, cardiac solutions and respiratory endpoints.

For more than 50 years, Clario has delivered deep scientific expertise and broad endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world. Our endpoint data solutions have been deployed over 26,000 times to support clinical trials in more than 100 countries. Our global team of science, technology, and operational experts have supported over 60% of all FDA drug approvals since 2012. Clario's shareholders are Astorg, Nordic Capital, Novo Holdings, and Cinven.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

