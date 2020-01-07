Clario Introduced at CES 2020: A New Way for Anyone to Fight Cybercrime

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget what you know about cybersecurity. Clario Tech Ltd ( https://clario.co/ ), a newly formed digital privacy and security company, today announces a bold new approach to the mounting $6 trillion cybercrime crisis.

Here at CES the company will be offering a sneak peek at the world's first consumer digital security and privacy solution which integrates software with tech experts on hand 24/7. Clario's personalized and intuitive user experience will deliver Mac, iPad and iPhone users total online peace of mind, with Windows and Android versions in development.

Clario is led by an experienced UK-based management team with experience from companies including Oracle, Merrill, Accenture, Sony, and the BBC.

The Growing Problem

Every 60 seconds, nearly 2,000 people fall victim to cybercrime, according to a report by threat management firm RiskIQ . Clearly, corporations and governments are not doing enough. And the cybersecurity software industry is failing to make an impact, with software that is too overwhelming for most consumers to purchase, set up and use.

"The industry has been complacent for far too long, and quite simply - consumers deserve better," said Clario CEO Alun Baker. "Our vision for Clario has been to offer a powerful tool that is truly easy to use whether for advanced users or those getting online for the very first time. By fusing human support with cutting-edge software, we were able to make this vision become reality. This will be a turning point in the war on cybercrime." See Baker speak about Clario here .

The Clario Solution

Clario is a comprehensive and totally intuitive multi-platform app. It covers all protection needs in one simple interface, integrating on hand 24/7 security experts. It gives real-time protection against digital threats (malware, ransomware, spyware), money loss, breaches of personal information and identity theft, device security, data privacy and more. Clario's simplified approach makes powerful security features seamlessly accessible through a single app with a unique user experience powered by some of the world's most sophisticated and trusted security providers including BitDefender and NordVPN.

Whether on a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone, Clario offers users a refreshing and strictly jargon-free product. At its heart, the personal security dashboard is designed to help people understand what the software does in plain English. Clario adapts to the personal security preferences of each individual, automating where required and providing seamless recommendations and actions based on the user's needs and security profile.

Uniquely, Clario customers have 24/7 access to a 600+ person team of on-demand tech experts that can be accessed instantly through Clario's in-app chat or by phone and remote assistance, for advice and immediate peace of mind.

These experts can, for example, run a diagnostic, provide recommendations on password strength and app permissions, remove malicious software, provide security and online privacy advice, offer home network and IoT device support, or provide advice in case of suspected identity theft and loss of funds, and give emergency assistance.

Clario's personal security dashboard has six key areas intuitively helping users with their digital security:

Identity protection: Continually monitors dark web data breaches in real-time - from password to social security numbers. If a breach occurs users will be alerted and advised on next steps.

Continually monitors dark web data breaches in real-time - from password to social security numbers. If a breach occurs users will be alerted and advised on next steps. Money: Keep your financial information secure. Protection against phishing and spyware. 24/7 monitoring of online accounts and credit cards for breaches when shopping and banking online.

Keep your financial information secure. Protection against phishing and spyware. 24/7 monitoring of online accounts and credit cards for breaches when shopping and banking online. Network: Enables a safe and secure connection on any network with powerful VPN technology. Includes setup, monitoring and securing of home networks and vulnerable IoT devices.

Enables a safe and secure connection on any network with powerful VPN technology. Includes setup, monitoring and securing of home networks and vulnerable IoT devices. Browsin g: Safe browsing, smart ad-blocking, anti-tracking, real-time anti-malware and anti-phishing to allow secure and private browsing without being tracked, hacked, or ending up on malicious sites.

g: Safe browsing, smart ad-blocking, anti-tracking, real-time anti-malware and anti-phishing to allow secure and private browsing without being tracked, hacked, or ending up on malicious sites. Safeguarding Data : Automatically blocks malicious apps and monitors unauthorized access against leaks to keep data private. Advice to help strengthen personal data security, on the cloud or stored locally.

: Automatically blocks malicious apps and monitors unauthorized access against leaks to keep data private. Advice to help strengthen personal data security, on the cloud or stored locally. Protection across devices : Real-time, multi-platform, monitoring and blocking against digital threats including ransomware and other malicious attacks. Security experts available in case of an attack.

Security experts are an integrated part of all areas, offering advice and help, where needed, including personal vulnerability checks, plus emergency support if and when something happens.

How to Get it

The era of buying security software one device at a time is officially over. With Clario, a monthly or annual subscription provides access to all devices including phone, tablet, and PC. Clario will initially support MacOS and iOS with support planned for Android and Windows 10.

A free preview of Clario will be available to download for a limited number of people in February. The product launches to the public later this year. It will protect you and your digital lifestyle for an annual subscription, one less expensive than many premium entertainment streaming services. Clario is also offering an early bird special - sign up online to the mailing list and get the family plan (5 licenses per household) for 50% discount - software, tech support, multi-device. Visit www.clario.co .

Clario for Mac, iPad and iPhone will be showcased at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #12055.

View the Clario press kit at this link.

For US media inquiries please contact: +1 800 995 9320 press@weareclario.com . For UK media inquiries please contact: 0800 680 0615, press@weareclario.com

About Clario

Clario Tech Limited is a London-based cybersecurity company. It was founded in 2019 to disrupt the security software industry by securing people's digital lives with a combination of software and human, customer-focused approach to cybersecurity. Clario is a champion for the consumer and their digital rights. Led by CEO Alun Baker, and a team of more than 800 people.

