Clario Launches Cloud-Based Image Viewer for Clinical Trials

Image Viewer is a comprehensive, intuitive solution for clinical trial imaging needs, providing real-time, on-demand viewing and manipulation at high resolution

New Image Viewer Tool provides real-time on-demand images for clinical trials

Viewing and manipulating images taken during clinical trials was a complex and time-consuming process that now can be done simply using new cloud-based system

It is data privacy compliant, enabling easy electronic image accessibility, and all within a streamlined, fully integrated process and platform

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, has launched a cutting-edge cloud-based Image Viewer tool for sponsors and CROs to view the images of their clinical trials.

Previously, to view images for a clinical trial, multiple groups were involved in the image transfer process, which added risk of delay and potential errors to an already complex process. Due to third-party access and allocation, most sponsors would have to wait until the end of the study phase or longer to view their images.

"At Clario we are committed to accelerate Clinical Trials by solving complex problems; and this world-class Image Viewer is a leap in that direction by providing powerful insights to Clients early on. The Cloud-native Image Viewer is an innovative tool incorporating advanced usability features and is custom built working closely with our in-house radiologists specifically for Clinical Trial needs," said Gaurav Josan, SVP R&D at Clario.

With the new Image Viewer tool, sponsors and CROs can access read-quality images in near real-time through an intuitive web-based imaging viewer. The tool streamlines the process and eliminates manual steps, making the image accessibility easy and secure. It provides viewing and manipulation tools for full-resolution, empowering the end users to gain valuable insights into their trial subjects. The tool is data privacy compliant, enabling easy electronic image accessibility, and all within a streamlined, fully integrated process and platform.

"We expect our Cloud-Based Image Viewer to greatly simplify and accelerate viewing images during clinical trials," said Brad Dean, EVP Medical Imaging at Clario. "We have a long history of innovation in medical imaging for clinical trials. This new offering is unmatched in the market, providing user-friendly image access minimizing cost, time and risk."

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts have helped deliver over 24,000 trials and contributed to over 500 FDA and EMEA new drug approvals involving more than five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years. For more information, visit Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Alexis Navratil

[email protected]

