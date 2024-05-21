Clario partners with Emsere to extend ophthalmic medical imaging capabilities for clinical trials

This collaboration offers an end-to-end solution that allows sites to be supplied and trained on ophthalmic medical imaging equipment using Clario's manufacturer-agnostic ophthalmic software platform.

Clario and Emsere partner to provide an end-to-end medical imaging solution for ophthalmology clinical trials.

Emsere specializes in providing sites with state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment in a wide range of modalities.

Strategic partnership combines Clario's medical imaging expertise and manufacturer-agnostic ophthalmic software platform with Emsere's equipment, installation, training, and maintenance services, ensuring seamless image capture, quality control, and analysis in every trial phase.

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research and technology company that delivers leading endpoint solutions for clinical trials, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Emsere, a trusted medical equipment supplier for clinical trials. The collaboration provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that streamlines the execution of clinical trials requiring ophthalmic medical imaging and equipment.

Central to this partnership is Emsere's global presence, which complements Clario's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the challenges of each trial phase and modality. This relationship is significant because it will cater to sites that lack the necessary equipment to meet study protocols. Customers of Clario and Emsere can now benefit from a unified approach, combining Clario's clinical trial expertise and manufacturer-agnostic ophthalmic software with Emsere's services for supplying, training, and maintaining imaging equipment.

"We're thrilled to partner with Emsere in pursuit of our mutual goals," said Joyce Suhy, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Medical Imaging and Specialty Solutions at Clario. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to providing a solution tailored to meet the diverse needs in clinical trials." Dr. Suhy continued: "Our objective is to streamline every aspect of the process. By leveraging our collective expertise, we'll deliver solutions that simplify image capture, enhance quality assessment, and optimize analysis procedures. Furthermore, we're mindful of the challenges encountered by trial sites that lack the equipment to meet protocol requirements. This solution includes support and strategies to address these challenges effectively."

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the highest quality clinical evidence for our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device partners. We offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints.

Clario's global team of science, technology, and operational experts have helped deliver over 26,000 trials and contributed to over 800 regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries. For more than 50 years, we have delivered deep scientific expertise and the broadest endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world.

Emsere is a leading medical equipment solutions provider dedicated to clinical trials and delivers full-service, global logistics to suit study-specific needs. Founded in the Netherlands, Emsere leverages almost 30 years of expertise and in-depth clinical trial knowledge to provide customers a unique experience. By working closely with customers, our equipment, supplies, software and support will help simplify the provisioning process. With expertise in international logistics and offices in the United States, Europe and Singapore, Emsere delivers equipment solutions to support successful study execution. emsere.com

