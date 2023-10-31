Clario presents a three-part webinar series on oncology trial solutions

Clario

31 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, announces a three-part educational webinar series on oncology trial solutions. Drawing from over 50 years of clinical trial expertise, Clario's webinars will focus on improving the assessment of efficacy, safety and quality of life within oncology clinical trial development programs.

Part one of the series will delve into the current advancements of AI that are enhancing the efficiency of oncology clinical trials with a focus on medical imaging. Additionally, the exciting potential that deep learning and generative AI hold in this dynamic field will be explored.

Part two will present research from Clario's eCOA science team, testing accessibility functionality such as zoom-in and zoom-out capabilities in the user interface, assessing the impact of these features on data integrity in both oncology and non-oncology trials.

Part three will focus on assessing safety in oncology development including cardiac safety best practices, adverse event collection using electronic patient-reported outcomes, and early detection of changes in gait and balance through wearable sensor technology.

"We are delighted to introduce Clario's new three-part educational webinar series on oncology trial solutions. With our profound experience, spanning over 5,000 oncology trials and active involvement in securing 175 FDA and EMA approvals for cancer therapies since 2012, we are dedicated to sharing our wealth of expertise and providing our customers with top-tier trial solutions," remarked Dr. Todd Rudo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Clario. "Our series is dedicated to the core facets of efficacy, safety, and quality of life endpoint solutions, offering a tailored approach to meet the dynamic requirements of modern oncology clinical trial development programs."

Webinar Dates and Topics:

PART 1: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 11am12pm ET: Revolutionizing Oncology Clinical Trials: The Transformative Power and Promise of AI-Enhanced Medical Imaging

PART 2: Monday, December 4, 2023, 11 am12 pm ET: Using Scientific Validation to Move the Needle on Accessibility Functionalities

PART 3: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 10 am11 am ET: Integrating Objectively Measured Safety Endpoints and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Oncology Trials: A Scientific Approach

Registration Information:

Registration is now open for the three-part webinar series on oncology trial solutions. Each webinar session will be recorded and available on demand.

Click here to register for the oncology trial solutions webinar series.

To learn more about the webinars, topics and speakers, please go to Clario.com.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

Clario Media Contact
Duncan Cantor
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

