Clario publishes third annual ESG Report, reaffirms commitment to ethical AI, workforce investment, and sustainability targets

Clario's third annual ESG report for the calendar year 2023 highlights advancements in responsible artificial intelligence (AI), employee program investments, and ambitious science-based sustainability targets.

The report highlights initiatives like the C.O.R.E. onboarding program for new hires, leadership training through the Manager Essentials Program, and our commitment to ethical data use and privacy as embodied in our AI responsible use principles.

Clario commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, with interim targets developed for validation by the Science-Based Targets initiative and achieving ISO 14001:2015 certification for efficient resource use and waste reduction.

PHILADELPHIA , Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today released its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for the calendar year 2023. Key aspects of this report include the development of principles to govern the company's responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), further investments in employee development programs, and a submission for validation of science-based targets essential to its sustainable growth and ethical business operations.

"At Clario, science and quality data are the backbone of every technology, product, and service we provide to our customers," said Chris Fikry, Chief Executive Officer. "Reflecting on our third ESG report, I'm proud of the progress we continue to make. This report reaffirms our tireless commitment to responsibly advancing technologies, investing in our employees, and ambitious climate action. Our mission to help our customers deliver better living through innovation shines through in these efforts."

Notable highlights from the report include:

Responsibly advancing technologies: Last year, Clario reinforced its commitment to ethical AI by instituting five organizational principles to govern the company's responsible use of AI. Since 2018, Clario has leveraged AI solutions across our technology platform to expedite clinical data collection, decrease data variability, and strengthen patient privacy thereby increasing the quality and precision of clinical data capture. By ethically developing and implementing AI, Clario is advancing clinical trial endpoint analysis and enhancing the sponsor experience.

Investments in employee programs: The Clario Onboarding Readiness Experience (C.O.R.E.) program was a significant initiative that started in 2023 and the purpose of which is to welcome all new hires and immerse them in the company's culture, values, and goals. The C.O.R.E. program fosters a sense of belonging and promotes team cohesion. Additionally, the Manager Essentials Program (MEP) made great strides in 2023, with newly appointed people managers participating globally in leadership training focused on culture, engagement, vision, strategy, and coaching. These employee programs enhance a culture of leadership and foster inclusiveness.

Science-based targets: In 2023, Clario aligned its sustainability goals with the Paris Climate Accord's "well-below 2.0-degree" trajectory. Clario submitted ambitious emissions reduction targets for validation by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aiming for net-zero emissions by 2045. Clario achieved a significant reduction in direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023 by implementing strategic office consolidations for remote work flexibility, and by working with key value chain stakeholders. These efforts contributed to a 20% reduction year over year in the company's GHG emissions. Additionally, Clario's Estenfeld, Germany facilities achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification in acknowledgment of the facilities' dedication to efficient resource use and waste reduction.

"Setting these targets is crucial for driving innovation and creating value while addressing environmental impacts," said Ellen Street, EVP, Digital Physiology and ESG Executive Sponsor. "Our commitment to combating climate change is to lead by example and work towards a sustainable future for our customers and communities. Achieving ISO 14001:2015 certification supports our dedication to responsible practices and continuous improvement, which ultimately benefits our customers and their patients worldwide."

To access Clario's third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, go to Clario.com.

