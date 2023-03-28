Clario simplifies access to its clinical trial platform with launch of new Federated Identity Management System to increase security and improve user experience

Data security is one of the highest priorities when managing clinical trials. Clario's new Federated Identity Management (FIM) System means clients now have the option to use their own trusted login credentials to access Clario's services

FIM enables our customers to enforce their own security policies across Clario's Clinical Platform, providing greater control over access to data, and compliance with data protection regulations, such as GDPR and HIPAA

FIM also simplifies everyday operations performed by site users by reducing the number of credentials they must maintain, allowing them to access information seamlessly without compromising security

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence for the clinical trials industry, today announced the launch of its Federated Identity Management (FIM) System, which has been developed to provide a more user-friendly and secure authentication method for its already best-in-class clinical trial platform. FIM is a way of managing access to online resources and services by allowing users to use the same login credentials across different systems and organizations. With FIM, users no longer need to remember multiple usernames and passwords for different websites or applications, making it easier and more convenient for them to access the resources they need while improving security by reducing the need for multiple accounts and passwords.

"Keeping data secure during clinical trials is essential to protect patient privacy and ensure compliance with data protection regulations, such as GDPR and HIPAA," said Jay Ferro, Clario's Chief Technology, Information & Product Officer. "Federated Identity Management ensures clinical trial data entrusted to Clario is secured through state-of-the-art industry standards like Multi-Factor Authentication, allowing ease-of-use and compliance with regulations while also being seamless, secure and easy to use for our clients and clinical trial staff."

Through direct integration of external Identity Providers into the Clario Federated Identity Management System, clients can use their trusted login credentials to access Clario's service offerings. This not only simplifies the access of information for users but also allows clients to have full autonomy over the security of their account credentials. In addition, Clario has extended its Single Sign-On solution with Multi-Factor Authentication to protect users' accounts against outside threats, creating a stand-out solution that is both highly secure and easy to use.

In the name of increased security, many people collecting data for clinical trials are being asked to register with more and more applications, which means that they accumulate many apps, links, usernames, and passwords, which is burdensome to manage and can be less secure. Introducing Federated Identity Management is an essential step in simplifying everyday operations by reducing the number of credentials users must maintain, allowing them to seamlessly access information at enabled vendor sites without needing further credentials. This means that those involved in clinical trials will have improved data security while also improving user experience and reducing complexity.

