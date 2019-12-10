Clario To Disrupt Digital Security Market With Fusion Of Personalized Features And Human Intelligence

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario Tech Ltd (https://clario.co/), a newly formed digital privacy and security company, today announces its intent to reinvigorate the stagnant digital security industry and fight the $6 trillion cybercrime crisis*, through the development of a security software solution that seamlessly integrates human support with intuitive UX and powerful features.

The new company, headquartered in the UK, has acquired both IP and human capital from Kromtech Alliance Corp., originators of the MacKeeper performance and protection app. Clario will continue to support MacKeeper for its three million active users while finalizing the development of its product, Clario. See a short video on Clario here.

Clario will spend $30 million in 2020 to develop and market Clario with a team of 800 people including 600 on-demand tech experts, with a goal of becoming the consumer champion in the security software space. The new product will be showcased for the first time at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and a limited number of users will be able to sign up for a preview of the product at that time. A retail version is expected to ship in Q2.

"My team and I have been consulting on this effort for over a year, to meet the industry's failure to address the cybercrime crisis," explained CEO Alun Baker, who has more than 20 years of experience growing and transforming tech companies. "Traditional security software is far too intimidating and overwhelming to use and requires customers to understand security risks and jargon before they can even begin to use the products currently on the market. We have a radically different approach. Through a combination of engaging, intuitive UX and seamlessly integrated 24/7 human assistance, we will quickly serve notice to the security software space that people deserve better."

Clario will initially be focused on meeting the needs of Apple customers through apps designed for both MacOS and iOS. It plans to later support other platforms including Windows and Android.

With the completion of the acquisition of assets, Kromtech will be wound down as an operating entity. This will accelerate the transformation of MacKeeper, which has been criticized for its past use of third-party affiliates, who engaged in aggressive sales techniques to promote the sale of the software.

As part of Clario, MacKeeper has eliminated these techniques and also has now been AppEsteem certified - the gold standard for app quality and reliability – something that none of the leading brands in the market have achieved. AppEsteem's Certification process requires companies to undergo a rigorous and demanding review that entails detailed substantive analyses for both consumer-protection criteria and multiple levels of a technical review.

For US media enquiries please contact: +1 800 995-9320 press@weareclario.com

For UK media enquiries please contact: 0800 680 0615, press@weareclario.com

Notes to Editors

*https://cybersecurityventures.com/cybercrime-damages-6-trillion-by-2021/

About Clario

Clario Tech Limited is a London-based cybersecurity company. It was founded in 2019 to disrupt the security software industry by securing people's digital lives with a human, customer-focussed approach to cybersecurity and act as a consumer champion. Led by CEO Alun Barker, Clario employs more than 800 people including a large number of Apple Certified Tech experts and is launching its new product in Q1 2020. View the full press release here.

Alun Baker, CEO, Clario

Alun Baker has more than 20 years' experience in growing and transforming technology companies like Oracle, Merrill, Accenture. He also founded the first Careers & Mentoring social network, When You Grow Up.

Baker is driving Clario to revolutionize and disrupt an entire industry currently characterized by complex, technology-based messaging that drives fear and confusion into the consumer market. As our digital lives grow, he believes that consumers need a champion in an overly complex cybersecurity industry.

An avid Welsh Rugby supporter, he stays active by running half marathons, playing golf and skiing.

SOURCE Clario Tech Limited

Related Links

https://clario.co

