Clarion Marine Announced as Exclusive Audio Sponsor of CCO Showdown Sailfish Edition

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio announces that its Clarion Marine brand has officially become the Exclusive Audio Sponsor of CCO Showdown Sailfish Edition. Put together by the creative minds at Center Consoles Only (CCO), CCO Showdown events are the only fishing tournaments solely dedicated to the use of center console boats.

"Beyond the extremely appealing social media content they create, CCO is revolutionizing the marine media landscape. No other media group delivers the same kind of modern approach, unique perspective and influential voice to boating-focused content than they do," said Bryatt Fischer, Marketing Director, JL Audio. "We are thrilled to support CCO Showdown and look forward to seeing CCO expand these events in the future."

As part of this sponsorship, Clarion Marine will work with CCO to create high-quality content and generate exposure among those fishing in the tournament and those following it on social media. Additionally, Clarion Marine will have personnel on the ground at the event to answer any questions about Clarion Marine products, hand out swag and host product giveaways.

"JL Audio has been a great partner of ours and we are excited to expand the relationship to include Clarion Marine in our CCO Showdown," Alan Blanco, CEO at Center Consoles Only. "We personally chose the Clarion Marine brand for our boat's audio option and couldn't speak more highly of the product quality and overall value. The products are a perfect fit for Center Console enthusiasts and we look forward to working more closely with this brand as we grow our CCO Showdown tournament events."

The CCO Sailfish Showdown Fishing Tournament will be hosted in Coconut Grove at Monty's Raw Bar at Bayshore Landing in Miami. Event runs from May 6-8, 2021. Participants must have center console boats to participate and fish the tournament.

(Please click here for the press kit.)

About Clarion Marine:

With a history spanning eight decades, Clarion has long been recognized as a trendsetter in the audio space – pioneering in the marine audio category starting in 1995. From that point forward, Clarion Marine has built a reputation for providing marine-grade products that provide an uncompromising blend of performance, value and durability. Today, Clarion Marine products come standard or as optional equipment from several top boat manufacturers and can be purchased at leading audio resellers and retailers globally. For more information, visit clarionmarine.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949)346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE JL Audio

Related Links

http://jlaudio.com

