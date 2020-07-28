Clarion Marine Launches New Premium Speaker Line

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Marine, a leader in marine-grade audio solutions, today announced the introduction of an all-new line of premium coaxial speakers and subwoofers for marine applications. Offered in 6.5- and 7.7-inch, the new CMSP coaxial, full-range speakers and matching 10-inch subwoofers benefit from Clarion's decades of experience in marine audio design.

"This was a clean-sheet, premium speaker line initiative, and we refused to settle for anything less than truly exceptional," said John Zimmerman, Clarion Marine product line manager, JL Audio, Inc. "The CMSP line is a true testament to Clarion Marine's reputation for lasting durability and value. This line is also representative of a shift in direction for brand styling, which will be seen in many more products to come. Our customers will be blown away by the value of this lineup."

Premium Performance - Let's Hear It

The CMSP premium marine coaxial speakers feature a bridge-mounted, edge-driven, silk dome tweeter with neodymium magnet and ferrofluid cooling for outstanding high-frequency detail. Integrated within the woofer basket, away from the elements, is a second-order, high-pass tweeter filter. With the tweeter being suspend across the woofer cone, the woofer assembly is completely sealed from the front, to eliminate a common failure point of typical coaxial speakers. This design also creates more woofer cone surface area, which translates to better efficiency and output. The injection-molded woofer cone with purpose shaped center cap and marine-grade suspension components deliver low distortion and excellent midrange response. Available in 6.5-inch with, or without optional built-in RGB LED lighting or 7.7-inch, with built-in RGB LED lighting.

The CMSP series also includes a powerful 10-inch subwoofer optimized for infinite-baffle applications, thus not requiring a dedicated enclosure behind the subwoofer. The CMSP premium marine subwoofer feature a long-excursion design capable of high power-handling, to deliver impactful low frequency response with low distortion. Available in single four-ohm or single two-ohm voice coil models, for system design versatility, with built-in RGB LED lighting.

Premium Look, Premium Materials

The CMSP series serves as an exciting evolution in Clarion Marine's speaker design. Featuring a modern, hexa-parallel sport grille design with an elegant metallic accent, the new Clarion Marine CMSP speakers and subwoofers complement even the most luxurious boat models. All CMSP speakers come with both gunmetal and white "sport' grilles included in the box. The CMSP subwoofer "sport" grilles are available in gunmetal or white as well (grilles sold separately). Accenting the look of the new CMSP line is the built-in LED RGB lighting capable of producing nearly any color you can think of (RGB controller sold separately).

Salt & Sun Certified

Utilizing UV-treated, durable, marine-rated materials, the new CMSP line of speakers and subwoofers are built to withstand years of use in harsh marine environments. Specifically engineered, marine grade polymers and finishes were employed for the chassis and grilles in the CMSP lineup. The design team paid close attention to critical connection points and protected them to prevent corrosion. In addition, all CMSP-series speakers feature secure, waterproof wire connectors to protect wires from water intrusion and corrosive elements, as well as help keep them from ever coming loose. All models are built to exceed industry standards for salt-fog/UV exposure (ASTM B117/D4329) and shock/vibration resistance, ensuring excellent long-term durability.

Complete CMSP Series

Clarion Marine CMSP Speakers and Subwoofers: All coaxial speaker models include both gunmetal and white "sport" grilles with built-in RGB LED lighting optional on 6-5-inch speakers and included on 7.7-inch speakers. Gunmetal and white "sport" grilles for subwoofer models are sold separately.

CMSP-651-SWG 6.5-inch premium marine coaxial speakers with 1-inch (25 mm) silk dome tweeter; 50W @ 4 ohms - MSRP: $149.99/pair CMSP-651RGB-SWG 6.5-inch premium marine coaxial speakers with 1-inch (25 mm) silk dome tweeter and built-in RGB lighting; 50W @ 4 ohms - MSRP: $199.99/pair CMSP-771RGB-SWG 7.7-inch premium marine coaxial speakers with 1-inch (25 mm) silk dome tweeter and built-in RGB lighting; 60W @ 4 ohms: MSRP: $239.99/pair CMSP-101RGB-4 10-inch Premium 4-ohm single voice coil subwoofer with built-in RGB lighting; 250W @ 4 ohms: MSRP: $179.99 each CMSP-101RGB-2 10-inch Premium 2-ohm single voice coil subwoofer with built-in RGB lighting; 250W @ 2 ohms: MSRP: $179.99 each CMGP-101-SW 10-inch sport grille for CMSP subwoofer - white: MSRP: $24.99/each CMGP-101-SG 10-inch sport grille for CMSP subwoofer - gunmetal: MSRP: $24.99/each

All CMSP speakers and subwoofers are backed by a 1 year limited warranty.

CMSP series speakers and subwoofers are now available for purchase by authorized Clarion Marine retailers and will be incorporated into select model year 2021 boats as standard or optional equipment.

About Clarion Marine:

With a history spanning eight decades, Clarion has long been recognized as a trendsetter in the audio space – pioneering in the marine audio category starting in 1995. From that point forward, Clarion Marine has built a reputation for providing marine-grade products that provide an uncompromising blend of performance, value and durability. Today, Clarion Marine products come standard or as optional equipment from several top boat manufacturers and can be purchased at leading audio resellers and retailers globally. For more information, visit clarionmarine.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

