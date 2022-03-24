Clarion Partners and Marcus Partners retain JLL as exclusive leasing agent for Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Connecticut

Firm will lease landmark six-building, 1.4M-square-foot, Class-A corporate park

NORWALK, Conn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Partners, LLC and Marcus Partners, leading real estate investment managers, have retained JLL as the exclusive leasing agent for Merritt 7, a six-building, 1.4 million-square-foot, Class-A corporate park in Norwalk, Connecticut.

With the guidance of world-renowned architecture firm Gensler, Merritt 7 is nearing completion of an extensive repositioning project for the property, which has included enhancing on-site amenities and services to create a vibrant atmosphere, improve tenants' work-life balance and manage the needs and complexities of employees returning to work post-Covid.

The property holds LEED Gold, Fitwel and WiredScore Gold certifications, with current amenities including in-building cafes, catering, two food halls with indoor and outdoor seating, 10,000 sq. ft of flexible, state-of-the-art conferencing, lounge and event space, 60,000 sq. ft. of curated outdoor plazas, courtyards and seating areas, a full-scale fitness center, hair salon, and car detailing.

Merritt 7 is located at the nexus of the Merritt Parkway and Route 7, offering easy access to the entire tri-state area. Metro-North rail service provides travel to New Haven and Manhattan.

Available leasing options at the property range from 1,600 square feet to 155,000 of contiguous square feet. Current tenants include Frontier, IBM, Aon, Xerox, M&T Bank, Siemens, Mercer, The Hartford, and Mass Mutual. Datto, a cybersecurity and data storage firm, is the largest tenant, leasing 135,000 square feet.

Senior Vice President Betsy Buckley, and Managing Directors Edward Tonnessen and Gil Ohls, with JLL, will lead the leasing team for the property.

"As Merritt 7 nears completion of an extensive revitalization program, JLL is well positioned to market and lease the property to a growing tenant base seeking space that accommodates evolving employee lifestyles," said Margaret Egan, Clarion Partners senior vice president of asset management. "JLL's extensive experience combined with Betsy Buckley's deep real estate expertise and asset management experience provide critical resources for this project."

"As companies manage the transition back to the office, creating a workspace that draws and retains talent will be critical," Buckley said. "The property is ideal for small- and large-block tenants, offering exceptional accessibility, extensive amenities, planned upgrades, and a superior environment that supports human wellness, life balance and sustainability."

JLL is a leader in the New York tri-state commercial real estate market, with more than 2,600 of the most recognized industry experts offering brokerage, capital markets, property/facilities management, consulting, and project and development services.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for more than 39 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $71 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to 500 institutional investors across the globe. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About Marcus Partners

Marcus Partners is a vertically integrated real estate firm with a strong history of successful investment, management and development. The firm is based in Boston, with regional offices in Metro New York City and Metro Washington, D.C. The firm focuses on strategic and opportunistic investment strategies across multifamily, industrial, life science and other property types where it can create value and maximize risk-adjusted returns. Marcus Partners and its affiliates owns, operates or is developing 6.3 million square feet of real estate and 1,044 multifamily units. For more information, please visit WWW.MARCUSPARTNERS.COM

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

