Clarion Pointe Marks 30th Hotel Milestone As Expansion Continues

"Today's savvy travelers want affordable hotel accommodations with the right amenities at every turn of their stay – and Clarion Pointe delivers on that with elevated essentials, contemporary design and a memorable guest experience," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Since its inception only a few years ago, the brand has consistently received positive feedback from both guests and developers, and this milestone is yet another testament to the enthusiasm around this brand."

The brand plans to build on its expansion efforts, with openings in Augusta, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Charlottesville, Virginia, among many others later this year, joining the portfolio's recent additions:

Clarion Pointe Wake Forest – Raleigh North : The 79-room hotel is situated minutes from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and positions guests ideally between downtown Statesville – home to Wake Forest University – and the state capital's top attractions, including the Raleigh Convention Center, North Carolina State University and Triangle Town Center. After exploring the nearby city centers, guests can also visit the area's popular outdoor attractions, such as Falls Lake, Durant Nature Park and the WRAL Soccer Complex. The property is owned and operated by Wake Forest 12401, Inc.

Located at 1074 Bill Tuck Highway in along the Roanoke River, the 66-room hotel provides guests with convenient access to their favorite outdoor destinations, including Staunton River State Park, Virginia International Speedway and Beaver Pond Creek. Nearby businesses include ABB Power Grids, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy. The hotel is owned and operated by SDH Hospitality, LLC. Clarion Pointe Green Bay: Conveniently located at 2815 Ramada Way in Green Bay, Wisconsin , just four miles from the Green Bay Austin-Straubel International Airport, the 78-room hotel places guests minutes from the famed Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and the city's other top attractions, including the Resch Center and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay . The hotel also offers easy access to nearby businesses, such as Shopko's corporate headquarters and the Naval Reserve Center. The hotel was developed by AVP Construction and Development and is being managed by Khodiarma, Inc.

"Choice Hotels is a proven player in the midscale segment, and the Clarion Pointe brand builds on the company's more than 80 years of experience helping owners from coast-to-coast position their properties for the guests of today and tomorrow," said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "At Clarion Pointe, we strive to provide owners with tailored tools, resources, and consultation, preparing them to welcome guests as quickly as possible – and that's resulted in hotels ramping up quickly with full support from Choice. Further, developers also gain access to Choice's robust distribution channels, technology and loyalty platform."

Like all Clarion Pointe hotels, the brand's newest additions are influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating social environments while transforming properties with a more modern guest experience in destinations that are ideally situated near their favorite attractions. Clarion Pointe allows travelers to optimize their stay with "focal pointes," including:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest.

"Since adopting the Clarion Pointe flag last year, guest satisfaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Travelers truly notice and appreciate the details, like the area-inspired murals, specially-curated bar menu and device casting abilities, that make their stay feel memorable," said Rushi Patel, general manager of the Clarion Pointe Greensboro Airport.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

For more information on development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/clarion-pointe.

The Clarion Pointe brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, offers savvy, sensible travelers more options for affordable travel. Hotels offer guests a convenient and affordable experience with elevated essentials in just the right places, including contemporary design touches, curated food and beverage options, and on-demand connectivity. In addition to comfortable rooms with signature murals, Clarion Pointe properties offer modern fitness essentials plus free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast. There are nearly 70 Clarion Pointe hotels open or awaiting conversion since the brand launched.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

