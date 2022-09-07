Clario's Otis Johnson, Ph.D., Named to the PharmaVoice 100 List of Most Inspiring Life-Science Leaders

Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer recognized for efforts toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the clinical trial industry

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced that Otis Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer, has been named one of PharmaVoice's 100 most inspiring individuals in the life-sciences industry. PharmaVoice 100 honorees are chosen for positively impacting their peers, colleagues, communities and the industry at large. Dr. Johnson is recognized for his work expanding DEI initiatives in the workplace and advocating for patient diversity and accessibility in clinical trials.

"Dr. Johnson has positioned Clario and its people for inclusion and equity success, and his strategy has put us on a path of positive change," said Chris Fikry, M.D., Clario's CEO. "He is not only an accomplished clinical research professional, but a true champion of diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability."

Since being appointed Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer in August 2021, Dr. Johnson has led Clario's DEI and sustainability strategy to great achievements, including:

Commitment to achieving gender balance in leadership positions, 40% people of color across the U.S. organization, and eliminating pay disparity through a pay gap audit and remediation plan

Release of Clario's inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report

Creation and support of four Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

Commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and net-zero energy and emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

In addition to his work at Clario, Dr. Johnson is also widely recognized throughout the industry for his efforts in driving diversity and accessibility in clinical studies. He serves on the Diversity Advisory Boards of the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) and the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) and has formed a team of cross-functional Clario experts to innovate products and services that will change the face of inclusive representation in clinical trials.

"Minority populations are highly underrepresented in clinical trials, and it's a dangerous problem. It means that your loved one could be taking a life-saving medication, but you are unsure if it is going to work because it wasn't tested in enough people like them. Seeking clinical evidence for all must be a priority," said Dr. Johnson. We must break down the trust, convenience and other barriers preventing us from running diverse and inclusive clinical trials."

To learn more about Dr. Johnson's impact at Clario, and across the clinical trial industry, read the full feature from this month's issue of PharmaVoice. He will also share his expertise in championing DEI during the publication's 2022 PharmaVoice 100 Celebration on September 15. To attend the event, register here.

